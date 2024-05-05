‘Looking On The Bright Side’: Dua Lipa Explains Radical Optimism, Debuts as Guest Host on Saturday Night Live

Pop icon Dua Lipa came to SNL for the first time as a guest and spoke about her Radical Optimism. Well, if you thought she was going to get philosophical then that's not quite it.

The star took the stage on the NBC late-night talk show on the heels of the release of her third studio album titled, Radical Optimism.

Addressing the viewers of the show, Lipa said that many people have been asking what radical optimism is, saying, “To me, it’s like looking on the bright side in any situation.”

She further asked the audience to share their problems and gave examples of how she would take them on.

Dua Lipa's role in the sketch of SNL

Andrew Dismukes took on the role of an audience member dealing with marital turmoil after mistakenly calling his wife, mom.

Dua Lipa, who was part of the SNL skit, offered a silver lining: "Well, on the bright side, now you’ll have more time to spend with your mom." It was a moment of what she termed "radical optimism."

“Well, on the bright side, there’s always poppers,” Dua Lipa replied. “See, you can put a positive spin on anything.”

Then Dua Lipa turned her attention to a third audience member, played by Heidi Gardner.

“Hi, I’m South Dakota governor Kristi Noem,” she said before being interrupted by Dua Lipa who told her she couldn’t help.

The show continued with quite a bit of an interesting narrative keeping everyone hooked and later Lipa also made references to her dance moves that have become a meme

More details about Dua Lipa's new album Radical Optimism

Radical Optimism is Dua Lipa's first full-length album in four years since Future Nostalgia in 2020. She released her third studio album, Radical Optimism, on Friday, May 3. With 11 tracks running 36 minutes in total.

According to Lipa, the title Radical Optimism was inspired by "the idea of ​​going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm." The artwork for the album was unveiled along with its announcement.

The album is now available for streaming globally.

