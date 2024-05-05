'Pros Outweigh The Cons': Kelly Osbourne Calls Ozempic 'Miracle Drug' But Says She Never Used It

Kelly Osbourne recently discussed her decision to not use Ozempic for weight loss. In contrast to her mother, she has opted for other prescription medications such as Peptides and Vitamins to help with her weight loss journey.

Kelly Osbourne on not using Ozempic for her weight loss

Kelly Osbourne, the well-known TV personality, recently shared with People magazine that she doesn't include the Ozempic drug in her weight loss regimen. Interestingly, her mother Sharon Osbourne, on the other hand, has been using it.

The singer emphasized that she doesn't utilize Ozempic as a means of shedding pounds. Apart from witnessing its impact on her mother, she remains unaware of its effects on individuals. She stated her thoughts, “I think that it is the miracle drug in the right hands.”

Osbourne mentioned that her mother had shed a considerable amount of weight, as she now weighed less than 100 lbs (45 kg).

Meanwhile, Ozempic is one of the medicinal brand names for Semaglutide a.k.a. Wegovy. The drug has been a big and hot topic in the Hollywood lately.

In case you're not familiar with Kelly Osbourne, she is not only an actress and fashion model, but also a TV personality and singer. She has made remarkable contributions to various projects such as Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002), The Masked Singer UK, Phineas & Ferb, The Muppets Wizard of Oz, and The Osbournes.

Kelly Osbourne talks about Ozempic followed by her weight loss journey

Kelly Osbourne believes that Ozempic is an incredible medication. According to her, if proper research is conducted, the benefits of this drug outweigh any potential drawbacks. She emphasized the positive impact it can have on both cognitive function and overall physical well-being.

She further added that she doesn’t understand why people are so fast to criticize those who do opt to utilize the drug for weight loss.

“For some reason, society is trying to paint it out to be a bad thing. And I don't understand why,” she says. “If you need to lose some weight, who cares how you do it, as long as you're doing it in a healthy way.”

According to People, she did take different “peptides” and “vitamins” while she was on her own weight loss journey.

Peptides are short chain amino acids. As mentioned by Yale University’s obesity physician scientist Ania Jastreboff, the peptide semaglutide and other drugs come in the same class as "nutrient-stimulated, hormone-based medications.”

In short, these prescriptions work in the brain to impact satiety, so people who take the drug become fuller and eat less.

