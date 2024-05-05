Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh had a great wedding celebration that culminated a week ago, however, the buzz around the event is still strong and people can't get over with how beautiful the wedding was.

Singh got married to Navi Mumbai-based businessman Dipak Chauhan in a grand celebration in Mumbai. It was undoubtedly one of the most talked about weddings of the year. Now, the Waaris actress has dropped a heartwarming video of her performance in her sangeet ceremony. The video will surely make people emotional as they'd feel super happy for the actress who always looked forward to getting married.

Arti Singh's wholesome performance in her sangeet ceremony

Arti Singh's sangeet performance video has our hearts! The video is a testimony of the happiness that Singh must've felt while she was prepping for her big day. In her sangeet performance, she incorporated all 90s popular songs that gave wedding vibes. It screamed old-school romance and showcased the happiness of the to-be bride. In her performance, Arti gave tribute to her husband Dipak Chauhan, her mother, her brother, and her friends. It left many people in tears. As her mother recorded her performance, she had tears in her eyes.

The highlight of the video was Arti dedicating a few lines of the popular song Maiya Yashoda (Hum Saath Saath Hai) to her mother-in-law which left Chauhan and his mother emotional.

Take a look at Arti Singh's sangeet performance video here:

Arti Singh's friend Karan Singh Grover was also seen fighting back his tears while besties Aparna Dixit, Ankita Lokhande, and her husband Vicky Jain were seen cheering for the bride-to-be. Krushna Abhishek was also all smiles during Singh's performance while his wife Kashmera Shah got teary-eyed.

Arti Singh's wedding functions

Arti Singh's wedding rituals started with a bachelorette party hosted by Kashmera Shah wherein the bride-to-be Arti Singh was seen flaunting her dancing skills as she kick-started the wedding festivities. The same was followed by a rocking Haldi ceremony wherein Dipak Chauhan gave a grand welcome to Arti Singh into his house.

The mehndi ceremony was held in the afternoon followed by a sangeet ceremony in the night followed by the wedding day. The couple tied the knot on Aril 25, 2024.

Govinda attended Arti Singh's wedding festivities

Ever since the wedding was announced, all eyes were on Govinda and his family. While announcing the wedding, Krushna Abhishek mentioned that Govinda would be the first person to receive the wedding invitation. Singh was quite positive about her Chi Chi mama attending the function while Krushna's wife Kashmera exclusively told Pinkvilla that she would touch Govinda's feet and welcome him at the function as he is like her father-in-law.

Keeping all grudges aside, Govinda attended the wedding and clicked pictures with the family. He also blessed Krushna Abhishek's twin sons. He was accompanied by his son Yashvardhan Ahuja who also seemed to have a great time with the family.

Apart from Govinda and Yashvardhan, many popular celebrities attended the wedding including Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Farnaaz Shetty, Aparna Dixit, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee among others.

