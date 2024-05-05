'I Couldn’t Do It’: Heidi Gardner Opens Up About Breaking Character During Ryan Gosling’s SNL Skit

Actress Heidi Gardner, the longest-running female cast member on SNL, had never broken character until she encountered both Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day portraying Beavis and Butt-Head.

By Sweta Choudhury
Published on May 05, 2024  |  12:52 PM IST |  3.4K
Key Highlight
  • Heidi Gardner finally breaks character when she encounters co-stars of SNL as Beavis and Butthead
  • Heidi Gardner is currently the longest running female cast member on SNL

After seven seasons on SNL, actress Heidi Gardner finally broke character when she encountered Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day portraying Beavis and Butthead. Gardner, who is known for her excellent comedy timing, witnessed her fellow stars as Butt heads on the show and could not hold back her laughter anymore. 

In a new interview, Gardner said she had always maintained her composure during live sketches, thinking they would cut her from the cast if she broke. “I just had it in my head [that] I couldn’t do it,” she said on Today with Hoda & Jenna. The actress added, “I think you get this big job on SNL and you want to do your job at the best of your ability, I think maybe I thought I’d get fired.”


Heidi Gardner talks about techniques implemented to avoid breaking character 

Gardner opened up about the techniques she had implemented on SNL over the years to help her avoid breaking character, such as biting your lip or yawning. However, none of that worked while sharing a scene with Day.

“A friend of mine was  like, — you know when you spike the camera? — it’s like, ‘Mikey spiked you, Heidi,’” she said, further adding, “He spiked me! It’s like his eyes just go... He didn’t look fully human to me. He looks like a kangaroo.”

In an interview with Vulture, Gardner previously mentioned the moment she cracked up during the live show. She said she had seen Mikey Day in the Butt-Head costume during dress rehearsal but hadn't noticed the exposed gums and teeth part of the character. 

Heidi Gardner's reaction to witnessing Mikey Day in the SNL dress rehearsal 

Heidi Gardner further revealed that when she looked at Mikey in the costume before the show, she was shocked.

"I was shocked. I’m thinking about it right now and laughing. I recovered and tried to tell myself, in between the dress and the live show, ‘you can’t laugh like that again,’" she added.

The actress continued to share, "Mikey does seem to turn his head just a little bit and bug out his eyes. It’s like he’s doing a subtle acknowledgment. That was new. Something in the way he moved on live television felt like when someone messes with you to make you laugh."

Gardner is currently the longest-running female cast member on the show and several fans reacted to this hilarious moment on Instagram, including one saying, "This goes down in the top 5 breaks in SNL history."

Latest Articles