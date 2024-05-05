Drake And Kendrick Lamar Feud Escalates As Rappers Rip into Personal Lives With Family Matters And Meet The Grahams; Deets

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud brings in new twists as both the rappers get personal with each other. Recently released Drake’s Family Matters and Kendrick Lamar’s Meet The Grahams songs take a dig at each other.

Both the songs made some huge alleged revelations about both the rappers. Many fans are expressing their shock on social media after listening to the lyrics of both songs.

Revelations in Meet in Grahams by Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar mentions Drake's parents, Sandra Graham and Dennis Graham, his son, Adonis, and his alleged 11-year-old daughter.

Addressing Adonis, Lamar raps, “I'm sorry that that man is your father, let me be honest / It takes a man to be a man, your dad is not responsive.” He also claimed that Drake also takes Ozempic, hires escorts, and alleges that the rapper has got Brazilian Butt Lift.

Addressing Drake's mother, Lamar raps that Drake has “got dome habits” and also says to tell his father that he gave birth to a master manipulator.

He further raps that Drake should kept in a cell with Harvey Weinstein as he has allegedly got sex offenders who work under his OVO label. Kendrick also alleges that Drake hates black women and hypersexualizes them with his "nympho fetish."

In a shocking revelation, Lamar alleges that Drake has an 11-year-old daughter. He says that Drake is a “not-active” father to her.

As per USA Today, Drake later took to Instagram and posted a story that said, “Hold on can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me...these guys are in shambles.”

What did Drake’s Family Matters reveal?

Drake’s Family Matters didn't hold back from taking jabs at Lamar. In the rap lyric video, we can see a van being crushed in a compactor. As per USA Today, it is the same van that is featured in Kendrick Lamar’s album’s cover art of Good Kid m.A.A.d City.

The rapper mentioned that Lamar had mentioned his “seed” and now he "gotta go bad”. He also mentioned J. Cole's name in the song saying that he is losing his sleep over this.

Drake alleged that the Poetic Justice rapper had physically assaulted his fiance, Whitney Alford. Drake questions Lamar about his move to New York. He also alleged that Lamar had hired a crisis management team to “clean up the fact” that he beat his fiance.

The rapper also questioned if Lamar’s children are fathered by the former president of Top Dog Entertainment, Dave Free.

Drake didn't stop at mentioning Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole; he also took a dig at ASAP Rocky. He rapped, “Gassed 'cause you hit my BM first," adding, "Do the math, who I was hittin' then?”

He also says that he doesn't know if ASAP Rocky still raps as people are only talking about his fits. He added, “Even when you do drop, they gon' say you should've modeled 'cause it's mid again," adding he's "smokin' Fenty 'bout it.”

ALSO READ: Kendrick Lamar Drops Second Drake Diss Track Titled 6:16 In LA; Feud Ignites As Latter Responds