Tamannaah Bhatia's boyfriend Vijay Varma is a total green flag as he congratulates her on Aranmanai 4 success

Tamannaah Bhatia's most awaited film Aranmanai 4 has finally arrived in the theaters on May 3. The horror comedy has received thumbs up from netizens especially the performance given by Tamannaah Bhatia, and Raashii Khanna.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah's boyfriend Vijay Varma has also shared his appreciation for Aaranmanai 4 and her performance as well. Have a look!

Vijay Varma lauds Tamannaah Bhatia

On May 5, Vijay took to the social media platform Instagram, and shared a screenshot of a news article from Pinkvilla which mentioned Aranmanai 4's box office collection with Tamannaah's snippet from the film. Later, Vijay posted a story that read, “Congratulations on the fabulous response @tamannaahspeaks! Keep killling it' #Aranmanai 4.”

More about Aranmanai 4

The horror film is believed to be a sequel to Aranmanai 3, which was released in 2021 and stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Sundar C, and Santhosh Prathap in key roles. Aranmanai 4 also stars Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, and others in prominent roles.

The film is produced by renowned actor-politician Khushbu Sundar under the name Avni Cinemax, and the soundtrack was composed by the musical duo Hiphop Tamizha. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The horror-comedy was originally scheduled to be released on April 26, 2024, however owing to unidentified circumstances, the developers pushed it to May 3, 2024. The film has been released in Tamil and Telugu with the title Baak and has received positive responses from cinema lovers.

Watch Aranmanai 4 trailer

Work front of Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vijay Varma

Tamannaah is now preparing on her mysterious thriller Odela-2, a follow-up to the 2022 film Odela Railway Station. The film was directed by Ashok Teja and produced by Sampath Nandi and D. Madhu in cooperation. Supporting actors in the thriller include Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy.

On the other hand, Vijay Varma was last seen in Netflix's mystery thriller titled Murder Mubarak featuring Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Tisca Chopra in pivotal roles. The project was helmed by Homi Adjania, and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

Vijay will next feature in Ul Jalool Ishq, funded by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The project will also feature Fatima Sana Shaikh and Naseeruddin Shah.

ALSO READ: Exclusive- Dhanush's Raayan makers eyeing Indian 2's June release date; details inside