Varun Dhawan gives peek into his fruity breakfast as he begins Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor

Varun Dhawan delighted his fans earlier this year with the official announcement of his film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Varun is collaborating with Janhvi Kapoor for the second time in this romantic comedy. The shoot kicked off recently, and the cast gave a glimpse into the muhurat of the film.

Now, Varun, embodying his character Sunny, has offered a peek into his breakfast full of fruits.

Varun Dhawan teases his character’s breakfast after kicking off Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Today, May 5, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of a bowl filled with fruits. The backdrop of the picture showed a view of a lake outside the window. Varun captioned the photo “Sunny ka Breakfast (Sunny’s Breakfast).”

Varun is set to portray the role of Sunny Sanskari in Shashank Khaitan’s rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. His Bawaal co-star, Janhvi Kapoor, joins him as Tulsi Kumari.

Have a look at Varun’s story!

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor give glimpse into Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’s muhurat

Yesterday, May 4, the cast and crew of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari shared a video from the "Shubh Aarambh" (good beginning) of the film. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor rocked traditional attire as they graced the puja.

The caption alongside the video on Instagram read, “Love is about to take center stage! Sunny Sanskari & Tulsi Kumari’s journey with their family begins today. Send love & blessings!”

More about Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 18, 2025.

Apart from Varun and Janhvi, the film’s cast includes Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra. Pinkvilla exclusively reported about their involvement, with a source revealing, “The premise of SSKTK is very close to the kind of films that Dharma is known for as it celebrates love with color, music, scale, and a strong star cast. Joining Varun and Janhvi are Sanya and Rohit.” Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi are also set to star in the movie.

