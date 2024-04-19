Who Was Grammy Award Winner Mandisa Hundley? Find Out As American Idol Contestant Dies At 47

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Grammy Award winner Mandisa Hundley died on Thursday at the age of 47. The cause of death has not yet been revealed, but the K-Love chief media officer took to Instagram to announce the unfortunate incident. Hundley was popular for her contemporary music and grew to fame after her appearance in season 5 of American Idol.

The singer breathed her last at her Nashville home. According to the reports, Mandisa allegedly slipped into depression after losing a close friend to cancer. Her family and friends had been around to support her during the tough time.

Who Was Mandisa Hundley?

Born in California, Mandisa kickstarted her music career by participating in the 5th season of American Idol. After being eliminated from the reality show, Hundley performed, I Don’t Hurt Anymore, on a talk show to raise money for various charities. In 2007, the musician released a full-length album, True Beauty, which stood at the top of the Top Christian Albums list. Her first single, too, topped the charts on the Billboard 100.

Mandisa released several hit songs and studio albums until 2013, which her fans adored and listened to repeatedly. In the same year, after she lost her close friend, the Grammy winner disappeared from the public eye as she dealt with depression and dark thoughts.

Speaking of the phase she passed through, the American Idol alum said, "I think so many people have struggled. Even people that we see in the Bible. The way that I see God address those people is not by saying; I'm so ashamed of you; I'm so disappointed but with love and grace. I think that's how we should respond to each other as well."

In 2017, the artist returned to the music industry with her lead single, Unfinished. Her last track was released in 2021.

What Did K-Love Chief Say About Mandisa’s Death?

Confirming the news of the singer’s death, the K-Love media chief took to Instagram to share, “Mandisa loved Jesus, and she used her unusually extensive platform to talk about Him at every turn. Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, and her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart. Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles.”

In 2022, Mandisa released Out of the Dark: My Journey through the Shadows to Find God's Joy, a book in which she described her struggles in life.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

