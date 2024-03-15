Who was Regina King's Son Ian Alexander Jr? Actress Opens Up About His Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Regina King opened up about her son, Ian Alexander Jr.'s, death for the first time. In conversation with Good Morning America, the Oscar-winning actress addressed her grief to date after her son committed suicide in 2022. The 26-year-old was suffering from depression.

King spoke at length about grief and depression as she revealed the reason for her son’s death. The Emmy winner shared her son Alexander Jr. with her ex-husband, Ian Alexander Sr.

What Did Regina King Say About Grieving?

In her conversation with Robin Roberts of GMA, Regina King revealed, “Grief is love that has no place to go. Grief is a journey.” She added, “I know that it’s important to me to honor Ian in the totality of who he is, speak about him in the present, because he is always with me and the joy and happiness that he gave all of us.”

Continuing on the same lines, Kind said, “When it comes to depression, people expect it to look a certain way, they expect it to look heavy. To have to experience this and not be able to have the time to just sit with Ian’s choice, which I respect and understand. He didn’t want to be here anymore, and that’s a hard thing for other people to receive because they did not live our experience, did not live Ian’s journey.”

Expressing the emotions of how a mother would feel when her son dies, the actress shared, “When a parent loses a child, you still wonder, What could I have done so that wouldn’t have happened? I know that I share this grief with everyone, but no one else is Ian’s mom, you know? Only me, so it’s mine, and the sadness will never go away. It will always be with me.”

Who Was Ian Alexander Jr.?

Regina King’s son, Ian Alexander Jr., was a DJ/musician who performed under the name of Desduné. Alexander Jr. often accompanied his mother on the red carpet and other events. In addition, Ian Alexander Jr. performed a stunt for the younger DJ Lance Rock on the critically acclaimed children's program "Yo Gabba Gabba!" in 2012.

Regina posted on Instagram a week before Ian's death, pleading with her followers to support his recently released single, Green Eyes. The song was first released on January 7, and Ian was set to perform live in Los Angeles. Ian Alexander Jr. died by suicide on January 21, 2022.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

