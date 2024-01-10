Angela Bassett honors the history of black actresses in Hollywood at Governors Awards; says 'I have had to let it sink in'

Governors Awards, an annual award ceremony hosted by the Academy of Motion Pictures and Arts to honor the outstanding contributions and achievements of individuals in the world of cinema took place on January 9.

The event, originally slated to take place on November 18 last year but was pushed back due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, presented the honors to Mel Brooks, Angela Bassett, Carol Littleton, and Michelle Satter this year.

One winner who stood out the most at the glittering night was What's Love Got to Do with It star Angela Bassett. The 65-year-old, still active in Hollywood, dedicated her award to black actresses in the industry in her acceptance speech. Read to know further how she honored the legacy of the black actresses who won the coveted award before her.

Angela Bassett's earnest acceptance speech becomes the highlight of the evening

Angela Bassett’s decades-long contribution to Hollywood was honored today at the 14th Governors Award which took place in LA. Introducing the actress to the masses, presenter Regina King said, “Tonight I have the honor of presenting an Academy Award to a national treasure.”

Angela took center stage and accepted the honorary Oscars, becoming only the second black woman (after Ciecly Tyson) to receive it. When she made her acceptance speech she let her heart speak.

Recognizing the rare honor, Bassett said, “I have had to let it sink in that I am the second black actress to receive an honorary Academy Award and I hope that she (Tyson) is smiling from the heavens that I’m able to join her in that circle of recognition.”

Referencing Hattie McDaniel, the first black actress to win an Oscar, Bassett said, “She historically tore down a barrier.” She further went on to acknowledge all 10 black actresses who have won the Academy Award.

“10 actresses who are makers of history in our industry, I call their names to acknowledge every one of them this evening for being beacons of possibility and hope for little black and brown girls who aspire to one day pursue the dream of becoming an actor,” she said.

Angela Bassett advocates inclusivity in Oscars acceptance speech

In her 13-minute-long acceptance speech, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress educated Hollywood about the importance of inclusivity in the industry.

“This honor isn't just for or about me. What I hope this moment means is that we are taking the necessary steps towards a future in which it is the norm, not an exception, to see and embrace one another’s full humanity, stories, and perspective. This must be our goal, and to always remember that there is room for us all. When we stand together, we win together,” she noted.

Addressing fellow black actresses in entertainment, she said, “To all my fellow black actresses, fill your hearts with courage and strength because regardless of what you may think or see or feel, our contributions do matter. “

She concluded her speech by saying, “I proudly share this honor with women who stand up when they are told to stand back, who speak up when they are silenced. These women represent those I have been honored to portray, as well as the everyday women who surround us and inspire us to keep striving. The best is yet to come.”

Among other receipts of honorary Oscars at the 14th Governors Awards for the evening were Mel Brooks and Carol Littleton. Michelle Satter was awarded the Jean Hersolt Humanitarian Award.