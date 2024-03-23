'You've Been Through a Lot': Regina King and Jimmy Kimmel Become Emotional In First Interview Since Her Son's Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Imagine stepping onto a stage after two long years, carrying the weight of unimaginable loss yet wearing a brave smile. That’s precisely what Regina King did when she made her first appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live since the heartbreaking passing of her son. In a poignant moment captured on live television, Regina King and Jimmy Kimmel shared a touching exchange that touched the hearts of millions, marking a significant milestone in Regina’s journey of healing and resilience.

A heartfelt greeting

On a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, something very special happened. Regina King, who hadn’t been on the show since her son passed away over two years ago, appeared to talk about her new movie, Shirley.

Jimmy, the host warmly greeted her, asking how she was doing. With a smile, Regina replied, “Right now, I’m good.” Expressing empathy, Jimmy acknowledged, “I know you’ve been through a lot the last year.” Regina agreed, reaching out to hold Jimmy’s hand and sharing another smile and said, “It’s good to see you Jimmy”. Then, after a brief pause, Jimmy lightened the mood with a joke about William Shatner backstage, making everyone laugh.

In the rest of the interview, they didn’t talk more about the actress’s son Ian who passed away. But Regina has talked about him a lot lately as she’s been appearing public again.

Regina King reflects on her son Ian’s passing

Regina King’s son Ian, tragically passed away by suicide in January 2022, just after celebrating his 26th birthday. Ian was Regina’s only child, whom she shared with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

In a recent interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, Regina opened up about the lingering guilt she feels. “Sometimes a lot of guilt comes over,” she admitted. “When a parent loses a child, you still wonder, ‘What could I have done so that wouldn’t happened?’”

Reflecting on her journey since Ian’s passing, Regina shared, “I respect and understand that he didn’t want to be here anymore.” She emphasized the challenge of others understanding their experience stating, “That’s a hard thing for other people to receive because they did not live our experience, did not live Ian’s journey.”

My favourite thing in the world is being Ian’s mom

“All the stuff we tried, like therapy, talking to doctors, and joining programs, but Ian just said, ‘Mom, I’m tired of talking.’ My favourite thing in the world is being Ian’s mom. But I can’t say that with a smile because it brings tears and lots of emotions. I can only do that if I respect the journey we went through.”

Regina’s upcoming movie

Shirley is set to release soon, offering audiences an intriguing cinematic experience. The film is a captivating drama that explores the life of Shirley Jackson, a renowned horror author. Set in the mid-20th century, the movie delves into the complexities of Jackson’s creative process and her tumultuous personal life.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

