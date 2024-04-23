Why Did Kelsey Mann Remove Shame Emotion From Inside Out 2's Final Version? Director Reveals

Film director Kelsey Mann revealed about cutting Shame character from Inside Out 2’s final version during The Wrap Interview, according to Screen Rant.

The character Shame was envisioned to bring a fresh dynamic to the storyline. However, the character was ultimately omitted from the sequel film due to its heavy and non-entertaining nature, Economic Times reported.

Director Kelsey Mann talks about removal of Shame from Inside Out 2

Director Kelsey Mann expressed his reservations about the character Shame, stating, "It was not fun to watch”, as quoted in a report by the entertainment platform Coming Soon. He emphasized the importance of creating a meaningful and enjoyable cinematic film experience for an amazing audience. Mann highlighted his aspiration to make a film that resonates deeply with viewers, prompting them to revisit it with enthusiasm.

As per the Coming Soon report, Dr. Dacher Keltner, who collaborated with the Inside Out 2 creative team, elaborated on the decision to remove Shame. He underscored the prevalence and relatability of anxiety, emphasizing its significance as a universal theme. Keltner suggested that anxiety offers a more compelling and relevant narrative than Shame. Therefore, resonating with a broader audience.

Meanwhile, the voice cast of the most awaited animated film has popular stars, including Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, and Kensington Tallman.

Synopsis and release date of Inside Out 2

The animated film sequel is all about Riley’s mind, now a teenager, as she explores unexpected changes in her emotional landscape. With the sudden appearance of Anxiety, Riley's established emotions - Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust - grapple with unfamiliar territory.

Moreover, the animated sequel teases a compelling exploration of emotions and the challenges of being an adolescent, as per The Economic Times.

Inside Out 2 will be released in theaters worldwide on June 14.

