5 Top animated movies to look out for in 2024 featuring Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, and more

The world of animation is gearing up for an exciting year in 2024, with an array of films set to captivate audiences of all ages, as the allure of animated storytelling, franchises and beloved characters take center stage. From the mischievous Minions to the emotional complexities within a teenager's mind, here's a preview of the top 5 animated movies to watch out for in 2024.

5) Transformers One - Unraveling the origins of Cybertron

After 37 years, the Transformers franchise makes a triumphant return to animation with Transformers One. Directed by Josh Cooley, the film explores the origins of the Autobots and Decepticons on their home planet, Cybertron. Chris Hemsworth voices Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry lends his voice to Megatron, Scarlett Johansson lends her voice to the character of Elita, and Keegan-Michael Key takes on the role of Bumblebee.

Scheduled for release on September 13, 2024, Transformers One promises to be a visually stunning and emotionally charged journey into the roots of this iconic robotic saga, narrating the story about the origin of Cybertron and the relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron.

4) Kung Fu Panda 4 - Po's quest for the successor in martial arts

Advertisement

DreamWorks Animation brings back the beloved Kung Fu Panda franchise with Kung Fu Panda 4 , set to release on March 29, 2024. The story centers around the journey of Po, who embarks on a quest to find a successor as the Dragon Warrior. Po, this time, ventures to find a successor as the Dragon Warrior.

With a stellar cast of voice actors and splendid animation, the fourth installment of Kung Fu Panda promises to engage audiences with its entertaining storyline.

3) Despicable Me 4 - Gru and the Minions return for more mischief

Prepare for more Minion mayhem as Despicable Me 4 hits the screens on July 3, 2024. Illumination Entertainment brings back the lovable villain-turned-dad, Gru, voiced by Steve Carell, along with his charming daughters and, of course, the mischievous Minions.

While details about the plot are scarce, fans can expect a blend of humor, heart, and, undoubtedly, some new outrageous schemes. This installment, directed by Patrick Delage and Chris Renaud, marks a significant return for Illumination's flagship franchise and promises a delightful cinematic experience for families.

2) Thelma the Unicorn - A magical tale of fame and self-discovery

Netflix ventures into the animated realm with Thelma the Unicorn, a whimsical story directed by Jared Hess and Lynn Wang. While the exact release date remains a mystery, the movie follows the enchanting transformation of a horse named Thelma into a glamorous unicorn and the subsequent challenges of fame and sparkles.

With no specific release date available, this film promises an approachable learning to accept yourself.

1) Inside Out 2 - Exploring new emotions as Riley Ventures into teenage years

Pixar's much-anticipated sequel, Inside Out 2 , is poised to weave another emotionally rich tale. Directed by Kelsey Mann, the film delves into Riley's tumultuous world as she navigates the challenges of adolescence. The mainstay emotions—Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, and Fear—return, with Amy Poehler reprising her role as the effervescent Joy. Notably, the cast sees changes with Maya Hawke joining as Anxiety, offering a fresh perspective on the complexities of growing up.

Set for release on June 14, 2024, Inside Out 2 promises to be a heartwarming exploration of the evolving landscape of human emotions.

Advertisement

In conclusion, 2024 is shaping up to be a remarkable year for animated cinema, offering a diverse range of stories that cater to audiences young and old.

ALSO READ: 61 Best Animated Movies as per the latest ranking