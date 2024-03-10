Inside Out 2: Everything To Know About New Emotions; From Envy To Embarrassment

Inside Out 2 will hit theaters on June 14, 2024. With the trailer out, the audience is introduced to four new emotions: Envy, Anxiety, Ennui, and Embarrassment. The emotion will be joining the existing five at Riley’s headquarters. As the girl enters high school, her emotions will step up, too. Riley will be faced with the new four and Sarcasm post-puberty. Have a look at the new addition of emotions closely.

1. Anxiety

The first emotion in the Inside Out sequel that enters Riley’s headquarters is Anxiety. While it is sailing smoothly with Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, and Fear ruling her, Anxiety steps in to create havoc. It has come in with family to stay for a long time. Stranger Things star Maya Hawke will be voicing Anxiety. Though the emotion is new, it in no way will take the backseat, director Kelsey Mann shared.

2. Envy

While Envy’s character looks cute, it cannot be taken lightly. With its little turquoise fur, Envy will make Riley question her appearance, skills, and everything in between. Actress Ayo Edebiri, who won a Golden Globe for her performance in The Bear, will play Envy. The back and forth between Disgust and Envy is something to look forward to for Inside Out fans. It will be hilarious and full of lessons.

3. Ennui

Ennui, as Anxiety calls it, is referred to as boredom. As its name suggests, Ennui is a purple-looking creature who tends to lie on the sofa and play on the phone. Its appearance is somewhat like Fear, but it tends to do nothing. While the other emotions are at play in Riley’s headquarters, Ennui sits there, least bothered. It blurts out everything in a slow French accent while resting on its brown couch. Adèle Exarchopoulos will provide the voice of the character.

4. Embarrassment

A giant in a zip-up hoodie with a huge round nose enters Riley’s world of emotions. Embarrassment tends to hide in his hoodie whenever something awkward takes place, like not being able to decide whether he should high-five or fist-bump Joy. The character will have the voice of Emmy-winning comedian Paul Walter Hauser. The new emotions are set to take on the older ones by jarring them up (quite literally). It would be quite an adventurous ride to look forward to.

