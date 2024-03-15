Why Did Oprah Winfrey Leave WeightWatchers After Nearly A Decade? Television Icon Finally Reveals

Oprah Winfrey has revealed that she is no longer associated with the WeightWatchers. The weight loss program that Winfrey had been attached to for almost ten years didn’t fit in with her new approach to weight loss. The former host is launching a new show about prescription weight-loss medications, which she recently promoted on the Jimmy Kimmel Show.

Oprah resigns the WeightWatchers

After a decade of association, the iconic author/host has resigned from the company due to a “conflict of interest”. Oprah Winfrey underwent a huge transformation after her recent weight loss, which she had previously struggled with, and finally found a solution that suited her.

Winfrey is developing a new special about prescription weight-loss medications, which is primarily why she quit WeightWatchers.

“I decided that because this special was really important to me and I wanted to be able to talk about whatever I wanted to talk about, and WeightWatchers is now in the business of being a weight health company that also administers drug medications for weight,” she said on the talk show. “I did not want to have the appearance of any conflict of interest,” she continued.

The What I Know for Sure author revealed what she did with her share of the company: “So I resigned from the board and donated all of my shares to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. So nobody can say, ‘Oh, she’s doing that special. She’s making money, promoting,'” said Oprah.

Oprah Winfrey’s weight loss journey

The Color Purple actress opened up about her healthcare journey, which had always been like a “yo-yo”. After struggling with weight fluctuation for a long time, she tried prescription medication upon the doctor's recommendation.

“I’ve been in the storm of losing the weight, gaining it back. Losing the weight, gaining it back, and what I realized when I listened to what the doctor said, that you are always going to put it back on, and it’s like holding your breath underwater and trying not to rise,” she revealed.