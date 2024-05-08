Ankit Gupta is one of the most talented actors in the TV entertainment industry. After a significant gap, the actor is all set to be a part of a new show for Star Plus titled Maati Se Bandhi Dor. The Udaariyaan actor will be paired with popular Marathi actress Rutuja Bagwe in the show.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ankit Gupta opened up about his journey toward becoming more outspoken, particularly after his experience in Bigg Boss 16.

Ankit Gupta opens up about being vocal after Bigg Boss 16

When asked about his newfound vocal approach, the Bigg Boss 16-fame shared his thoughts, emphasizing the importance of building a stronger bond with the audience.

Ankit Gupta expressed, "Maybe real life mein aap jaise bhi ho, when it comes to public appearances, interacting with fans; you have to say certain things, you have to tell them what are you thinking about, what are you coming up with, Kya aapka thought process hai. Kis thought process ke sath yeh project kar rahe ho. (No matter how you are in real life, when it comes to public appearances and interacting with fans, you have to convey certain things. You have to let them know what you're thinking, what you're planning, and what your thought process is behind selecting a particular project)."

He continued, "Otherwise, there will be a disconnect, between you and your audience. So, now I am discussing and sharing things with the audience.”

Gupta's reflections highlight the importance of transparency in the entertainment industry, emphasizing the need for artists to communicate openly about their projects and thought processes to maintain a strong bond with their audience.

While talking about his new show, Maati Se Bandhi Dor, Ankit said that it is a series that stays connected to its roots, focusing on unique relationships. He explained that his character, Rannvijay (or Rana), comes from a wealthy farming family but moves to a busy city for his education.

About Maati Se Bandhi Dor

Starring Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bagwe in lead roles, Maati Se Bandhi Dor also includes Gauravv Mukesh from the TV show Imlie, who is reported to portray a negative character. The show's shooting is currently in full swing, with more details about the drama yet to be revealed.

For those unversed, Ankit Gupta is known for his roles in TV series like Udaariyaan and Junooniyatt, gaining widespread recognition for his appearance on Bigg Boss 16, where his close relationship with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary made headlines.

