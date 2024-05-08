Single's Inferno’s DEX in talks to join Yum Jung Ah, Ahn Eun Jin for new variety show Sister’s Direct Delivery; Report

DEX, a popular variety show star is reportedly making his return to entertainment programs with Sister’s Direct Delivery. The Single Inferno star is currently in talks for his appearance alongside actresses Yum Jung Ah and Ahn Eun Jin. This new tvN show will be helmed by the producing director of the famous program Youn’s Stay.

On May 8, a Korean media outlet reported that a representative from DEX’s agency Kick The Huddle Studio came forward with the star’s new casting. According to the coverage, the Single's Inferno 2 star is positively considering his appearance in tvN’s new variety show Sister’s Direct Delivery.

If confirmed, he will star alongside Sky Castle actress Yum Jung Ah and The Good Bad Mother’s Ahn Eun Jin, who are also in talks for their appearance. Set in a beautiful seaside village, this new variety show will be helmed by renowned Producing director Na Young Seok, who is known for Youn’s Stay, Jinny’s Kitchen, 2 Days & 1 Night, The Game Caterers, and more.

Sister's Direct Delivery is expected to premiere in the second half of this year through tvN network.

Catch up on DEX's latest activities

According to the report by Newsen, DEX is currently filming with Yum Jung Ah for a new thriller K-drama titled Child Shopping (literal title I Shopping), which is set to hit the screen soon. In this drama, he is also co-starring Lee Na Eun, Ahn Ji Ho, and Won Jin Ah.

Now, anticipation runs high to witness DEX and Yum Jung Ah’s synergy in Sister’s Direct Delivery.

Who is DEX?

Kim Jin Young, better known as DEX is a popular variety show star and an emerging actor. He earned massive recognition from his appearance in the 2022 show Single's Inferno season 2. In 2023, he returned to the show as one of the hosts.

Some of his other notable guest appearances include Amazing Saturday, Running Man, Omniscient Interfering View, Witch Hunt 3, and more. He will also be seen soon in Yoo Jae Suk’s The Zone: Survival Mission Season 3. Moreover, this year, he is set to appear in the horror drama series Tarot, which will also mark his acting debut.

