Mr & Mrs Mahi: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao showcase their ‘imperfectly perfect partnership’ in new posters

The highly anticipated release of the film Mr & Mrs Mahi is coming closer. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are set to reunite for this sports drama after their horror comedy, Roohi. Fans have been waiting eagerly for the promotional material of the movie.

Now, new posters have been dropped, which finally showcase a clear glimpse of the lead actors and their dynamics.

New posters from Mr & Mrs Mahi featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have been released

Today, May 8, the team of Mr & Mrs Mahi shared new posters from the upcoming movie on their social media handles. One poster showed Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao wearing their Indian jerseys and standing close to each other. They sported huge smiles, and the Indian flag could be seen painted on their faces.

Other posters featured the duo screaming with joy in the stands of the cricket stadium. The tagline on the posters said, “An imperfectly perfect partnership.”

In the caption alongside her Instagram post, Janhvi wrote, "Miliye Mr aur Mrs Mahi se, inke liye life is cricket aur cricket is life. cricket se badh ke, Mr Mahi only loves his dear wife."

Producer Karan Johar penned, “Love, ALL OUT! Witness a glimpse of an imperfectly perfect partnership that goes beyond the boundaries.”

More about Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mr & Mrs Mahi

Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, Mr & Mrs Mahi is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios. The script has been written by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma.

Earlier, in an Instagram post, Karan talked about the film, saying, “Some films are more than just stories … they are so much more than celluloid love …they talk to the viewer about dreams and how many a time people closest to us can come in the way of our dreams.”

The film is reportedly a cricket drama inspired by the life of legendary Indian cricketer and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Helmed by director Sharan Sharma, Mr & Mrs Mahi is scheduled to release in theaters on May 31, 2024.

