Varun Dhawan wishes pregnant wife Natasha Dalal with playful VIDEO: ‘Happy birthday to my caretaker’

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for an exciting year ahead. Apart from his film’s release and ongoing shoots, he is also set to embrace fatherhood. A few months ago, the actor announced that he was expecting his first child with his wife, Natasha Dalal.

Today, on the occasion of Natasha’s birthday, Varun shared a playful video. He sent heartwarming wishes to her and called her his “caretaker.”

Varun Dhawan drops adorable birthday wish for wife Natasha Dalal

Today, May 8, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and shared a video with wife Natasha Dalal from one of their previous vacations. In the clip, a man played the violin in the background. Varun and Natasha posed against a beautiful view and were seen enjoying their “private concert.”

In the caption, Varun wished his wife and expressed his love for her, saying, “Happy birthday to my caretaker. Love you forever.”

Have a look at Varun's post!

In the comments section under Varun's post, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi, Tahira Kashyap, and others sent warm wishes to Natasha. Fans also showered the couple with love and blessings.

In February, Varun announced on Instagram about Natasha’s pregnancy. He wrote, “We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength.”

Varun Dhawan’s upcoming movies

Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film, Baby John, is set to arrive in theaters this year. The cast of the movie stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by director A. Kaleeswaran and produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

Meanwhile, Varun recently kicked off the shooting for his rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Varun is reuniting with his Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor for the Shashank Khaitan directorial. SSKTK also features Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 18, 2025.

Apart from this, Pinkvilla exclusively reported about Varun’s collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor for No Entry 2. A source close to the development revealed, “While Anees Bazmee is on board No Entry 2 as a writer and director, the makers have gotten together Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh to lead the film. The trio is supremely excited about the script and has given their nod to the story.”

