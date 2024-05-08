Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Worldwide Lifetime Box Office: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff film targets 105 crore finish

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sonakshi Sinha among others, is on the verge of ending its dismal global theatrical run. The big-budgeted action spectacle is crawling towards collections of Rs 60 crores nett in India and Rs 105 crores worldwide. The theatrical performance of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is not just shocking but also harrowing.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Is Set To Have A Worldwide Closing Of Around Rs 105 Crores Gross

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan failed to spark any sort of excitement prior to its release. The response to almost all the units of the film were poor. This took a toll on the movie's opening and once the audience verdict was out, the collections plummeted. The India gross collections are currently around Rs 71 crores and it will end up doing around Rs 73 crores. The run internationally is pretty much over with the movie just being able to collect 3.8-3.9 million dollars, which is around Rs 32 crores.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Has Incurred A Loss To Its Producers And Investors

The worldwide theatrical share of the Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff actioner will be around Rs 42-43 crores after distributor commission. Despite lucrative non-theatrical deals, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has ended up burning the pockets of producers and investors. That's not all, the hit on the credibity of the talent involved is even more. A poor theatrical performance of a film has an impact on acquisition of other films, and fees charged by the actors part of the movie too.

Like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan Had A Similar Theatrical Fate

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan released alongside Maidaan and the collections of the biographical sports drama are even lesser. The difference between the two films is that Maidaan was a delayed non-event film while Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was touted as a big-screen spectacle from the day it was announced.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about 2 elite soldiers (Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff), who team up to recover a stolen weapon from a masked madman (Prithviraj Sukumaran) who wants to destroy India.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

