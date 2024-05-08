Actor-comedian Whoopi Goldberg, ahead of the launch of her memoir Bits and Pieces on May 7, spoke to PEOPLE Magazine about her strategies to respond to mindless criticism and negativity. For the EGOT winner, self-confidence has paved the way for her success, which has lasted for more than a decade now.

Whoopi Goldberg's philosophy on hatred and negativity

Goldberg revealed in the interview for the publication that she had the same attitude throughout her career, which is giving “zero you-know-whats.” She said that it’s okay with her to walk away from things she does not want to engage with. “Pick your battles and then fight those” is her mantra. Oftentimes in her career, the criticism stemmed from trivial things, like Goldberg’s decision to re-wear a buffalo plaid jacket on an episode of The View, a show that she joined in 2007. "People say I wear it too much," she said when appearing for an episode of The View in 2020.

Even with the criticism, Goldberg’s positive attitude has favored her, and her longstanding career is a testament to that. The star tells herself that the people who critique her do not know her enough to dislike her. “You dislike aspects of me, but you don't know me to dislike me, so I'm not going to sweat it,” says Goldberg in the interview. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg's Career Highlights

Goldberg grew up in New York in the late 50s. While searching for a creative vent, she took up theatre early on and adopted her stage name in her early 20s. Her passion for standup comedy eventually led her to perform a one-woman show: The Spook Show across Europe and the U.S. What became her big screen breakthrough role was with the 1985 Steven Spielberg helmed The Color Purple, wherein she starred as Celie and received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Her illustrious career extends to television screens as well, as she hosted numerous award shows and served as a judge in reality TV shows. The View, a talk show which she cohosts, has won 31 Daytime Emmy Awards alongside plenty of critical acclaim.

Goldberg appeared in an episode of Reading Rainbow, a PBS show that was launched to inculcate reading habits among young children. “I can tell you why it was for me, because I’m dyslexic. So I learned to read long after I should've. Reading opens everything,” said the actress.

ALSO READ: ‘So Blessed To Have Her’: Jamie Lynn Spears Lauds Mom Lynne Spears On 69th Birthday Amid Britney Spears’ Hotel Drama