Hilary Duff Welcomes Daughter Townes Meadow Bair Via Home Water Birth; See Heartwarming Pictures HERE

Hilary Duff welcomed her fourth child, a daughter named Townes Meadow Bair, on Friday, May 3. The actress and singer announced the joyful news on Tuesday, May 7, through a series of Instagram pictures showcasing her newborn and her husband, singer Matthew Koma.

Among the aforementioned pictures was a snap that indicated Duff’s days-old daughter was born via home water birth.

“Townes Meadow Bair, now we know why she made us wait so long... She was perfecting those Cheeks!” the Come Clean singer wrote in the caption of the said social media post. She continued, “I have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic."

"We all love you like you've been here all along, beauty,” Duff added.

Meanwhile, here's how Matthew Koma, Hilary Duff’s husband and the father of the newborn, shared the exciting news with the world.

Koma's playful announcement of his baby girl's arrival

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

“My literal warrior goddess of a wife gave birth to our beautiful Townes Meadow Bair at home on 5/3/24,” Matthew wrote in an Instagram post of his own, quipping, “She’s happy, healthy, chunky and looks like nobody in our genetic pool, so if anyone knows of @hilaryduff’s whereabouts roughly 9 months ago to date, please reach out for a cash reward.”

Advertisement

Duff announced her third pregnancy with Koma in December 2023 via Instagram, writing in their family Christmas card, “So much for silent nights. Love, the Duff-Bair-Comrie Crew," and adding, “Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!”

Besides the newborn, Duff and Koma share daughters Mae James, 2 ½, and Banks Violet, 5.

The couple also co-parent Duff’s oldest, Luca Cruz, 11, whom she shares with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Hilary Duff loves being a mom and the busyness that comes with it

Advertisement

Speaking to People in 2021, Duff said she loves the “mayhem” of raising three kids.

“I have help, but babies just want their mom. Even Luca is still like, ‘Mom, Mom, Mom.’ Mom cooks the thing the right way, and Mom packs the bag the right way. It's crazy,” said the Lizzie McGuire actress, before adding, “I love when everyone’s full of energy and the house is buzzing. You never know what the day is going to bring or what your kid’s going to say. We're in the thick of it, and it feels good.”