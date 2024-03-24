Why Did This Is Us Star Justin Hartley's Wife Sofia Pernas Didn't Want To Watch His Show? Actress REVEALS

Disclaimer: Article has spoilers for show This Is Us

34-year-old Sofia Pernas has been married to Justin Hartley since 2021. The Indigenous actress is preparing for her guest appearance of Hartley’s CBS show Tracker on March 24, 2024. However, why did Sofia deny watching the sixth season of This is Us? Find out.

Why did Sofia Pernas deny watching This Is Us?

As Sofia Pernas gave an interview to People regarding her guest appearance on Justin’s show Tracker, the Underground actress reveals how the sixth season of This Is Us was overwhelming to take in for her. She began saying, “I was very honest with him. I saw the first season, and I don't know how people binge-watch that show.” The Brave actress also added, “I don't really like to emote much, so I couldn't do it.” Sofia reveals how she cannot “wear” her emotions on her sleeve. As she prepares to star as a rival to her husband Justin’s character on March 24, 2024 night, she reveals how inexpressive she is. The Blood and Treasure actress also added, “It pulled too many heartstrings for me. [Creator] Dan Fogelman is too good and the cast is too good. I couldn't.” She continued, “I was just like, "I need something [else]... I can't cry every day. I can't!"

What role did Justin Hartley play in the show This Is Us?

Justin Hartley has been playing the role of Kevin Pearson for six seasons. This is one of the three children of the family that is struck by a tragedy. As the show had heartbreaking twists and turns, it became an emotional roller coaster. The official synopsis of the show reads as, “Kevin, Kate and Randall, three siblings, go through unique personal struggles at different intervals of life as they try to find happiness and get over a tragedy in their past.” Instances where the patriarch Jack dies or matriarch Rebecca battles Alzheimer’s sends tears down everyone’s eyes. However in the show Tracker, Justin plays the role of a “rewardist” who is looking for people to help. Pernas is excited as her husband is a person with a “goal” and “focus”. As we wait to see how the “partner in crime” have collaborated together, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.