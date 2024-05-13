When Is Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Press Conference? Start Time, How to Watch, Livestream; Find Out

Craving a pre-fight fix for the mega boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson? Wondering when you can catch a glimpse of these two titans going toe-to-toe (virtually, that is)? If you can't be there in person, no worries. The entire event will stream live, so you won't miss anything.

And for the high rollers, there's a $2 million VIP package that promises an experience like no other. Not only them, Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor are also set to join the stage. Are you tempted yet?

Can't make it to New York? No problem!

Mark your calendars for Monday, May 13, because the Apollo Theatre in New York is the place to be for the first official press conference featuring Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. Doors open at 4:30 PM ET, giving fans plenty of time to find a spot before the excitement kicks off at 5:30 PM ET. Best of all? Entry is free. That's right, no tickets are required—just show up and soak in the atmosphere.

Streaming options are plentiful for those who can't make it to New York. Tune into Netflix or the Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) YouTube channel to catch every moment live. Whether you're at home or on the go, you won't have to miss a second of the action. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

And if you're already looking ahead, circle May 16 on your calendar as well. That's when the second press conference takes place, this time in Arlington. It's another chance to dive into the pre-fight hype and see what Paul and Tyson have to say as the big day draws closer. Whether you're watching from the theatre or your living room, these events are sure to amp up the anticipation for their July showdown.

Joe Rogan confirms professional status of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson match

Joe Rogan isn't pulling any punches when talking about the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson match. On his podcast, Rogan emphasized the serious nature of the bout. "It's a real full bore 100% fight," he declared, underscoring that this isn't just for show—it counts on their professional records. "It’s not even an exhibition. It's a professional fight," Rogan added, giving weight to the clash.

Despite the adjustments for Tyson's age—30 years senior to Paul—with shorter two-minute rounds and slightly heavier gloves, Rogan is sure both fighters are stepping into the ring with full intensity. "They made it 2-minute rounds cause Tyson’s old," he explained, "But they’re going 14-ounce gloves, keeping it intense but fair."

Are you tuning in for the spectacle or the sport? Share your views and join the conversation.

Also Read: Who Is Peso Pluma? Exploring Friendship Between Singer and Canelo Alvarez Amid His Win Over Jaime Munguia