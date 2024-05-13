Bigg Boss 17's second runner-up Mannara Chopra got into an exclusive video interview with Pinkvilla along with her mother Kamini Chopra Handa and spoke her heart about her childhood days, her mother's influence, her validation, and how Bigg Boss 17's contestants affected her even after the show ended.

In a candid chat, Chopra revealed that she was bothered by a few contestants who went ahead to speak ill behind her back in various media interviews.

Mannara Chopra on being 'bothered' by Bigg Boss contestants' vocabulary

The Bigg Boss 17 contestant said, "I don't say much in the interviews, but it traumatized me once I was out of the house. So when I got out of the house, the comments and all were great for me, the reviews were very nice, the love from the audience was beyond and the respect from them was beyond. Even when I was traveling, the way people used to hug me, I realized that they could relate to me and I loved that." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

"More than the tasks and everything, I think the vocabulary of certain people didn't change even after coming out of the house. When I'm trying to keep my calm and Patience in all the interviews and they're going ahead and talking filth; it kind of bothered me."

Take a look at the complete exclusive interview of Mannara Chopra and her mother here:

Advertisement

Mannara Chopra added, "I was being the best of myself in front of you and giving full respect, love, and care, and still you go behind my back; I think it started to bother me. Also, for somebody who has just relocated to Mumbai after living in the Delhi-Hyderabad sector, I thought after Bigg Boss, I'd have a lot of friends but when you hear these things, it unnerves you, this feeling can not be explained but I think it will go with time."

Kamini Chopra Handa on being affected by the torture task in Bigg Boss 17

During the interview, Kamini Chopra Handa, Mannara's mother revealed that she was taken aback by the way the three girls (Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, and Ayesha Khan) performed during the torture task. She revealed not being able to see it and was upset with the entire situation. Handa added that she regretted persuading Mannara to take up the show.

She added, "Those three girls tortured her so badly. They used turmeric, and chilly powder and put water with shampoo and chilly powder. I couldn't see all that. I felt I made a big mistake. I went mum for 3-4 days"

However, Handa's family calmed her down and told her to not worry as Mannara was doing a brilliant job in the show. She added that she is thankful to the three boys (Munnawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashetty) for being there with her and supporting her throughout.

Mannara Chopra on making her family proud

Mannara revealed that she always works towards making her family proud and wants to see them happy. She mentioned that when she visited her extended family in Delhi for Holi festivities, her entire family along with cousin sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas showered a lot of love on her. She added that the way everybody hugged her made her feel that everyone was happy and proud of her.

Mannara Chopra finished her Bigg Boss 17 journey as the second runner-up. Abhishek Kumar was the first runner-up while Munawar Faruqui lifted the winner's trophy.

ALSO READ: Mother’s Day EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Mannara Chopra's mom reveals being affected by Ankita, Isha, and Ayesha in Bigg Boss 17's torture task