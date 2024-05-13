(G)I-DLE to hit the road for 2024 world tour i-DOL across 14 cities; know dates, venues and more details

(G)I-DLE, the sensational K-pop girl group, has ignited excitement among fans worldwide with the announcement of their 2024 world tour, i-DOL. Following a thrilling start in Seoul on August 3 and 4, the tour will take them to iconic cities including Hong Kong, Tokyo, Anaheim, and Sydney.

About (G)I-DLE’s i-DOL world tour

On May 13, (G)I-DLE, the K-pop girl group on the rise, took to their social media handles to announce the highly anticipated dates and locations for their 2024 world tour, titled i-DOL. Excitement rippled through their fanbase as they unveiled a thrilling itinerary that spans across multiple continents.

Starting off with a bang in Seoul on August 3 and 4, (G)I-DLE's journey will take them to vibrant cities including Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Tacoma, before making their mark in Oakland, Anaheim, and beyond. With stops in Houston, Rosemont, and Belmont Park, fans across the United States will have the chance to experience their electrifying performances firsthand.

International audiences won't be left out, as (G)I-DLE sets their sights on Taipei, Bangkok, and Melbourne, among others, promising unforgettable moments for fans around the globe. As anticipation builds, (G)I-DLE's i-DOL tour is poised to further solidify its position as one of K-pop's most exciting acts on the rise.

More details about (G)I-DLE’s latest activities

Recently, (G)I-DLE, the dynamic K-pop girl group, has been making headlines with their captivating performances and chart-topping releases. With members Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua, they've been garnering attention both domestically and internationally since their debut in 2018.

Their latest endeavors showcase their versatility and global appeal. Following the success of their second studio album, 2, which produced hits like Super Lady and Fate, (G)I-DLE embarked on exciting collaborations. Soyeon's involvement in the special collaboration single NOBODY with IVE's Liz and aespa's Winter highlighted their influence in the industry.

Moreover, their foray into the English-language market with the full-English extended play Heat, in collaboration with 88rising, demonstrated their ambition to reach a wider audience. With singles like I Do and I Want That, (G)I-DLE showcased their prowess on the international stage.

