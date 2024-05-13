Alia Bhatt has consistently created moments of fashion perfection lately. She has been making a case for her fashion superiority, and we’re totally here for it. And this is also true for her fiery airport fashion picks. Well, we were left speechless over the fashionable display at the airport recently.

The Heart of Stone actress looked simple yet stylish in a comfortably cool airport ensemble that spelled all things amazing. Let’s just have a closer look.

Alia Bhatt rocks a stylish airport look:

If you haven’t been keeping up with Alia Bhatt’s displays of fashion fierceness, you’re missing out on a lot of things. For her recent outfit, she served a dose of simplicity along with comfort and confidence. But, what caught our attention was the fact that she also gave her OOTD a rather luxurious twist. We’re totally taking notes. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

This was quite visible from the short and cap-sleeved cotton Gucci jersey T-shirt. This lightweight piece has visibly been inspired by the summer spirit and beach clubs on the Italian coast. The classic piece, approximately worth Rs. 37,787, also has the iconic Interlocking Gucci print.

Advertisement

If you’re looking to recreate Alia’s airport-ready vibe and don’t have a similar Gucci tee, you can also replace this with any other plain or graphic white T-shirt.

The RRR actress’ comfortable tee, with a sophisticated high neckline, was further paired with light blue denim jeans with a faded effect. The high-waisted jeans, with convenient pockets on both sides and a comfortably chic, wide-legged silhouette, looked both stylish and sassy. The ankle-length pants gave the diva’s outfit a rather travel-friendly spin.

If you’re trying to recreate her outfit, you can also give it a more summer-ready vibe by opting for a denim skirt or shorts.

We also loved Bhatt’s classic white sneakers with a slightly raised platform. They gave her outfit a sporty edge while matching perfectly with her T-shirt.

Although if you aren’t a big fan of wearing sneakers to the airport, you can also wear white flat sandals for your outfit recreation.

Alia Bhatt’s accessories, makeup look, and hairstyle were flawless:

Further, Alia kept things minimalistic with sleek black, dark-tinted sunglasses that added a modern twist to the classic ensemble. She also added Gen-Z-approved small gold hoop earrings with a matching stylish ring. This subtly added to the overall vibe while the focus remained fixated on the diva's uber-cool airport-ready ensemble.

But that's not all; the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress also carried a Gucci Horsebit 1955 Mini sling bag with her fit. The bag comes with a whopping price tag of approximately Rs. 2,34,012. The beige and ebony-colored piece with the iconic GG canvas, leather straps, and a petite travel-friendly frame is the perfect choice for airport fits.

If you don’t want to spend a bomb on your look, you can replace this bag with any beige sling bag to create a similar vibe.

Alia also tied her hair up and styled it into a high bun, ensuring that her face was clearly visible. We adore the effortlessly manageable and elegant addition to her overall look.

However, you can also choose to go with a high ponytail or a straight look if buns aren’t that comfortable for you.

Last but not least, Bhatt opted for a no-makeup look, which allowed her natural beauty to shine through. With just a touch of lip gloss to keep her lips nourished and a heart-warming smile, the diva inspired us to embrace ourselves and nurture self-love. This look proved that true beauty shines the brightest when it's kept simple, and as always, we’re truly inspired.

Advertisement

So, what did you think of Alia Bhatt's airport look? Are you feeling inspired to channel your inner Alia for your next fit? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: 5 must-try style tips from Hailey Baldwin Bieber’s closet to up your fashion game