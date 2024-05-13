BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Zico recently collaborated on a digital single titled SPOT which became a viral sensation across the globe. The catchy hip-hop song was released on April 26, 2024, and took the world by storm. Moreover, it was the first time that these artists collaborated which created even more buzz in the K-pop industry.

BLACKPINK's Jennie takins Zico in Instagram post for creating SPOT

Jennie from BLACKPINK delighted her fans on May 12, 2024, by sharing a series of pictures on her personal Instagram profile. These snapshots offer a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes moments during the filming of her latest digital single, SPOT, which features the talented artist Zico.

In the caption of the post, she first thanks the fans for loving and supporting the song, which has propelled it to phenomenal success since its release. Furthermore, she also thanked Zico for creating the unique song, leading it to become one of the most popular K-pop songs of 2024 so far.

Ever since its release, the track has grabbed the top spots in South Korean local charts as well as global ones. The song took the second spot in the Circle Digital Chart, which is one of the most prestigious music charts.

Moreover, it went on to become #1 in Billboard's South Korea Songs chart. Globally, the song debuted at #8 in the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., making it Zico’s first-ever entry and Jennie’s third top-ten entry. The track also entered the US Billboard World Digital Songs chart and grabbed the first position.

More about Zico and BLACKPINK's Jennie's future activities

Zico released the song SPOT along with Jennie in celebration of his 10th debut anniversary in 2024. The artist returned to the music scene after 21 months, with the EP Grown Ass Kid being his last release in July 2022.

Zico started his career as a K-pop artist by debuting in the group Black B alongside Taeil, B-Bomb, Jaehyo, U-Kwon, Park Kyung, Zico, and P.O. Furthermore, he established his own music label, KOZ Entertainment, in 2019 which was later acquired by HYBE labels. Additionally, he will be hosting the new season of The Seasons, a late-night South Korean show.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, on the other hand, has also ventured into a new journey by establishing her own agency, Odd Atelier. She has also revealed that she is working on a brand new album and will be releasing it in 2024.

