Hyunseung departs from YOUNITE citing personal reasons; group to continue with 8 members, full statement

YOUNITE's label, BRANDNEW MUSIC, has announced the departure of Hyunseung from the group due to personal reasons. In a recent statement released, the agency expressed regret over the news, reassuring fans that YOUNITE will continue with its remaining eight members.

YOUNITE’s Hyunseung exits from group

On July 1, BRANDNEW MUSIC made a somber announcement regarding the departure of Hyunseung from YOUNITE, citing personal reasons for his decision to leave both the group and the agency. In a statement released by the agency, they expressed deep regret in delivering this news to the dedicated fans who have supported YOUNITE with immense interest and affection.

Despite the suddenness of the announcement, BRANDNEW MUSIC reassured fans that YOUNITE would continue its activities without Hyunseung, moving forward as an eight-member group. They pledged their full support to the remaining members as they embark on this new chapter, asking for continued love and encouragement from their loyal fanbase.

The official statement read,

“Hello, this is BRANDNEW MUSIC.

First of all, it is with great regret that we announce some unfortunate news to all the fans who have shown YOUNITE so much interest and love.

Due to personal reasons, YOUNITE member Hyunseung will be leaving the team and terminating his exclusive contract with our agency.

We apologize once again for any concerns caused by this sudden announcement. YOUNITE will continue its activities with the remaining eight members.

We will spare no effort in supporting the new beginning of YOUNITE with its eight members, and we ask for your continued love and support in the future.

Advertisement

Thank you.”

This development follows a previous announcement from the agency stating that Hyunseung would temporarily suspend his activities due to personal reasons.

More details about YOUNITE

YOUNITE, formed by BRANDNEW MUSIC, used to be a nine-member South Korean boy band known for their impactful debut with the EP Youni-Birth on April 20, 2022. The group, comprising Eunho, Steve, Eunsang, Hyungseok (now former), Woono, Dey, Kyungmun, Sion, and formerly Hyunseung, embodies the meaning YOU and I: we are connected.

They followed up with Youni-Q in July 2022 and Youni-On in October 2022, featuring the lead single Bad Cupid. In the latest, on May 17, 2023, YOUNITE released their fourth EP Light: BIT Part.1, showcasing Waterfall as the lead single.

ALSO READ: TAN members part ways after 2 years since debut; leader Changsun breaks the news in heartfelt letter to fans