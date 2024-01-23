'I hope you will be duly punished': Ex-TVXQ member Kim Jaejoong breaks silence on 2 decades of saesang encounters

Kim Jaejoong, a former TVXQ member, has expressed frustration over 20 years of persistent sasaeng encounters, revealing invasive tactics involving taxis. He condemned the sinister practices and recorded evidence to combat privacy invasion. The disturbing revelation highlights the ongoing challenges celebrities face with obsessive fan behavior and underscores the crucial need for increased measures to protect artists' privacy and well-being.

Kim Jaejoong breaks 2 decades of silence on sasaeng encounters

After 20 years of creepy sasaeng experiences, Kim Jaejoong has vocalized his frustration regarding persistent obsessive fans who kept stalking him by utilizing taxis as a means of pursuit. In a social media update, he expressed irritation towards sasaeng fans using taxis, condemning their invasive tactics.

He wrote on his Instagram story, "Drivers, like conducting operations on a radio inside their cars, created income through the sinister practice of trampling on someone's precious time and emotions, urged by passengers chasing after taxis at each section." Kim Jaejoong revealed that he recorded incidents, including black box footage, and intended to collect more evidence in the future.

Addressing those invading privacy, he stated, "Those of you who invade privacy and collect human suffering should hope for severe punishment." Kim Jaejoong recounted a chilling threat he received, "I still vividly remember the frightening words, 'If Jaejoong gets married, we will definitely visit the wedding venue.' I hope you will be duly punished for keeping a close watch."

K-netizens expressed surprise at the reappearance of sasaeng fans, commenting, "I thought sasaengs disappeared, but they re-appeared?" "Wow, I didn't know they earned money by helping sasaengs," and "This is disgusting."

Kim Jaejoong's plea shed light on the ongoing challenges faced by celebrities dealing with invasive fan behavior, emphasizing the need for measures to protect artists' privacy and well-being.

Kim Jaejoong, born on January 26, 1986, is a versatile South Korean artist known for his roles as a singer, songwriter, actor, and director. Initially recognized as Hero Jaejoong in the boy band TVXQ, he later became a pivotal member of JYJ after separating from SM Entertainment. He has achieved chart-topping success as a solo artist with albums like WWW and No.X in Korea and Flawless Love and Love Covers in Japan.

Beyond music, Jaejoong has made a mark in acting with roles in TV dramas such as Protect the Boss and Manhole and films like Heaven's Postman and Jackal is Coming. He has also ventured into hosting shows like Travel Buddies and Jaejoong J! and showcased his life in the documentary Jaejoong: On the Road. In 2023, he founded his agency, iNKODE, where he serves as the Chief Strategy Officer.

