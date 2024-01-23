Lee Sun Kyun: Investigation launched against Incheon police over alleged drug case details leak; know more

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of possible suicide and drug usage

South Korean authorities launch an investigation into the possible breach of late Lee Sun Kyun's investigative details, intensifying efforts to uncover the alleged leak surrounding the actor's drug use case. The Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Investigation Unit conducts a search, seizing materials for analysis. Stemming from concerns over unauthorized disclosure, the probe emphasizes the challenges actors face amid public scrutiny and highlights the importance of safeguarding sensitive information.

On January 23 KST, authorities intensified efforts to uncover the alleged leak of investigative information regarding the late actor Lee Sun Kyun's drug use case. The Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Investigation Unit of the Gyeonggi Southern Police Agency conducted a search and seizure operation at the Incheon Police Agency's drug crime investigation unit and media organizations involved in reporting the case.

During the operation, a mobile phone and related materials were seized from an employee at the Incheon Office's drug crime investigation team. These items will undergo analysis to determine if investigative information was leaked to specific media outlets. The inquiry stems from a request for investigation by the Incheon Police Agency, prompted by concerns over the unauthorized disclosure of sensitive details.

Before his tragic passing, Lee Sun Kyun faced police questioning on allegations of drug use, asserting his innocence and attributing the incident to deception by an entertainment establishment manager. The relentless police inquiries and widespread media coverage contributed to the actor's distress, leading to his unfortunate demise in December.

As authorities delve into the potential breach of confidentiality, the case underscores the challenges actors face amid public scrutiny and the importance of safeguarding sensitive information during ongoing investigations. The outcome of the inquiry will shed light on the circumstances surrounding the leak and its impact on the late actor's final days.

Get to know about Lee Sun Kyun’s case

The drug allegations against actor Lee Sun Kyun, initially surfaced on October 19, 2023, under the alias "top celebrity L," took a tragic turn. Premature identity disclosure concerns arose during the internal investigation. Summoned for police questioning thrice, Lee Sun Kyun was found deceased in a vehicle on December 27, 2023.

In response, industry luminaries like film director Bong Joon Ho, singer Yoon Jong Shin, and actress Yoon Yeo Jeong advocate for the 'Lee Sun Kyun Prevention Law.' This proposed legislation aims to curb human rights violations by investigative agencies, underscoring the necessity for reform in handling sensitive cases involving public figures.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is indulging in drug usage, having suicidal thoughts or anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

