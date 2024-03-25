ILLIT has released the music video for Magnetic, the title track from their first mini-album, SUPER REAL ME. The group has officially entered the K-pop music scene with the premiere and has garnered numerous fans already. The video depicts the story of falling head over heels with someone and finding adorable ways to always stay beside them.

ILLIT releases music video for title track Magnetic

On March 25, 2023, ILLIT made their anticipated debut with the first mini-album, SUPER REAL ME. Along with the album, they also released the music video for the title track, Magnetic, and the song is nothing less than magnetic. The members perform the song with an energetic dance routine, which will make everyone dance along with it. Moreover, the music video has a touch of fantasy, which makes it intriguing to the viewers.

The lyrics of the song talk about having a crush on someone to the point that they think about the person all the time. They check their phone constantly hoping to see a message from their favorite person. Moreover, it also talks about how different they are from each other which makes the person even more attractive, like a magnet. Additionally, the touch of different production sets and costumes adds a layer of fun that can be enjoyed by fans and non-fans alike.

The album contains a total of four songs. Apart from Magnetic, which is the main track, the other songs include My World, Midnight Fiction, and Lucky Girl Syndrome. Moreover, a debut showcase was also held for the group where they performed the song, My World in front of a live audience.

More about ILLIT

ILLIT is a newly formed girl group that was announced earlier by HYBE and BELIFT LAB. The members of the group appeared in R U NEXT?, the collaborative survival show between HYBE and JTBC In 2023. Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha were selected as the members of the group through the show who went through rigorous challenges throughout. Before the group made their debut, they made an appearance in the Paris Fashion Week appearance in 2024, causing immense online discourse. Additionally, they have also modeled in a campaign for a major clothing brand.

Watch Magnetic's music video