‘I Didn’t Know How To Breathe’: Anne Hathaway Opens Up On Battling Stress In Early Days Of Her Career

Anne Hathaway recalled being a chronically stressed young girl at the time she entered Hollywood. Hathaway, who is currently preparing for the release of her latest film, The Idea of You, shared that she would stress out about things so much that she couldn’t breathe at times.

The actress, on a podcast with David Marchese, revealed that she never knew what the reason for the stress would be, but it would turn out to be really complicated.

What did Anne Hathaway say about overcoming stress?

In conversation with David Marchese, Anne Hathaway shared that even today, she could feel stressed, like in the early days, but she told herself that she was not going to die stressed. The Devil Wears Prada star shared, “You have no idea. Something could fall through the sky and that will be lights out for you. So when I find myself, like, the old instincts rising, I just tell myself, I’m like, ‘You are not gonna die stressed.'”

The actress continued, “I was just very, very, very in my head, about a lot of things.”

The Princess Diaries actress revealed that her idea of growing and achieving things led to her head. The pressure caught her off-guard and caused stress at times. But now, after leading a successful career in Hollywood and becoming the mother of two boys, Hathaway has learned to overcome tricky situations. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘We Are In A Good Place’: Did Anne Hathaway Drop Hints At Third Instalment Of Princess Diaries?

Anne Hathaway’s Upcoming Projects

Anne Hathaway is set to star in the upcoming rom-com The Idea of You, alongside Nicholas Galitzine. The actress will be seen in the role of a mother who gets into a relationship with a boy from the band who is younger than Hathaway’s character.

According to the official synopsis, “Solène Marchand is a 40-year-old single mom who, at her ex-husband's request, takes their teenage daughter to Coachella. In a surprising turn of events, Solène strikes up a budding romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, a famous boy band.”

The movie is adapted from Robinne Lee’s book of the same name. Galitzine's role was speculated to have been influenced by Harry Styles when the teaser was released to the public. However, the author denied the reports and shared that the character had nothing to do with the singer but focused on a 40-year-old woman’s love life.

The Idea of You will be released on Prime Video on May 2, 2024.

ALSO READ: Anne Hathaway Reflects On Decline Of Rom-Com Offers In Her 30s Ahead Of The Idea Of You Release