Who is Sahil Khan? Everything you need to know about Style actor who got arrested in Mahadev betting app case

On Sunday (April 28), it was reported that Bollywood actor Sahil Khan has been arrested in Chhattisgarh by Mumbai’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), for his alleged involvement in the Mahadev betting app case. This happened days after the Bombay High Court denied his pre-arrest bail plea. It was also reported that he was sent to the Police custody until May 1.

This article will give you some detailed information about Sahil Khan and his role in the Madadev betting app case.

Who is Sahil Khan?

Sahil Khan was born in Kolkata. He is known for starring in Bollywood films like Style, Excuse Me, Aladdin, and FALTU.

He is also a fitness entrepreneur who posts fitness content on his YouTube account which has over 2.8 million subscribers. He also owns his own gym. Sahil has 10.9 million followers on his Instagram account (April 28) and he follows 661 accounts. The actor has 4373 posts to date on his account.

Speaking about his personal life, Khan married Iranian-born Norwegian actress Negar Khan in 2003 but the couple divorced two years later.

Sahil Khan's role in Mahadev betting app case

For the unversed, it all started from an FIR that was registered by the Matunga police in November 2023 based on a complaint filed by a social activist, Prakash Bankar. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

It was alleged in the complaint that several web portals were designed for online betting/gambling on cricket, football, tennis, and card games like Teen Patti, etc. Sahil was one of the several accused named in the FIR, which was later transferred to the EOW (Economic Offense Wing) for investigation.

According to the FIR, Bankar discovered several online betting applications on social media. He alleged that the accused used social media platforms to poach potential players and persuade them to invest and sign up on the portal. The size of the scam is about Rs 15,000 crore, as mentioned in the FIR.

What is Mahadev betting app?

Operated by Chhattisgarh's Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal from Dubai, the Mahadev Online betting app used paid advertisements on social media apps to get people to bet on players and outcomes of IPL matches, football, tennis, and other sports.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sahil Khan brought back to Mumbai in Mahadev betting app case; says ‘I believe in the judiciary of India’