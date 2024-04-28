My Hero Academia Live-Action Movie: Latest Updates & All We Know So Far

After the success of One Piece's Live-Action project by Netflix, the world is eyeing the My Hero Academia Live-Action Movie with high hopes. After the first announcement, not a lot has been revealed about the project thus far. And so, here are all the latest updates to know about the upcoming project.

My Hero Academia Live-Action Movie: Latest Updates

As of the last update, Netflix's live-action adaptation of My Hero Academia has stirred excitement with the announcement of Joby Harold, known for his work on Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi. The artist is joining the team as a screenwriter on the project. In addition to this, Shinsuke Sato, renowned for his direction in successful live-action adaptations like Bleach and Alice in Borderland, is set to helm the project.

And so, the list of staff members of the venture looks like this:

Writer: Joby Harold Director: Shinsuke Sato Overseeing for Legendary Entertainment: Alex Garcia and Jay Ashenfelter Overseeing for Shueisha: Ryosuke Yoritomi Japanese Distribution: TOHO

More Updates

As of the time of writing, the cast details, release updates, and other details are yet to be revealed. Fans eagerly await further announcements regarding casting decisions, production updates, and any additional details about the project. And so, we will be sure to update this section with relevant intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

