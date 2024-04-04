ILLIT's debut song Magnetic enters US Billboard charts within 8 days of release; album SUPER REAL ME scripts Hanteo history

ILLIT has swiftly made history with their debut song Magnetic entering the US Billboard charts within just 8 days of release. Their debut album SUPER REAL ME has also made history on the Hanteo charts, breaking records on both digital platforms and physical album sales.

ILLIT makes US Billboard charts debut with Magnetic

ILLIT, a new five-member girl group from ENHYPEN’s label BELIFT LAB, has swiftly risen to prominence with their debut mini-album, SUPER REAL ME. The title track Magnetic has catapulted the group into the international spotlight, securing impressive positions on various music charts and breaking records within a mere eight days of its release.

On April 2, U.S. Billboard chart data revealed that Magnetic had made history by entering the prestigious Global 200 and Global (excluding the United States) charts, landing at the 63rd and 33rd positions, respectively. This achievement marks the highest debut song ranking for a K-pop girl group on both charts, highlighting ILLIT's swift ascent to global recognition.

Additionally, SUPER REAL ME has made waves on other Billboard charts, including the World Albums chart, where it claimed the 10th spot, and the Heatseekers Albums chart, where it ranked 15th. With entries on a total of four Billboard charts within the first week of release, ILLIT have solidified their status as the emerging stars in the music industry.

ILLIT scripts Hanteo charts history with SUPER REAL ME sales

In the realm of physical album sales, SUPER REAL ME has made history on the Hanteo Chart, selling over 380,000 copies in its debut week. This milestone sets a new record for the highest album sales by a debut K-pop girl group within the first week of release. ILLIT's debut album now ranks among the Top 5 highest-selling debut albums of all time, further solidifying their position as rising stars in the industry.

Notably, SUPER REAL ME surpassed the previous record held by HYBE's other rookie girl group NewJeans, further cementing ILLIT's place in Hanteo history. The album's remarkable sales figures reflect the group's immense popularity and fan support, setting a new standard for debut album success in the K-pop industry.

The group's success extends beyond digital platforms, as Magnetic became the first debut song by a K-pop girl group to chart on Spotify's Daily Top Song Global upon its release. This achievement underscores ILLIT's growing influence and popularity among global music listeners.

