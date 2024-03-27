ILLIT scripts history as first-ever girl group to feature on Spotify's Global chart on debut day; Details

ILLIT bursts onto the K-pop scene, shattering records with their debut track Magnetic and claiming the title of the first girl group to enter Spotify's Global chart on their debut day. With their mini-album Super Real Me released on March 25, ILLIT soared to the 160th spot on Spotify's Global chart on debut day, surpassing previous records.

Rookie girl group ILLIT has taken the music scene by storm, achieving a groundbreaking feat with their debut. Their single Magnetic soared to 160th place on Spotify's Global chart on the very day of their debut, marking them as the first girl group to accomplish such a feat. This achievement has solidified their position as the next 'IT' girl group to watch out for.

Formed through the JTBC survival program R U Next? and managed by ENHYPEN’s label BELIFT LAB under HYPE Labels, ILLIT officially debuted with their mini-album Super Real Me on March 25. The group's remarkable rise to prominence has garnered widespread praise from Korean netizens, who have applauded their impressive debut and catchy song.

Commenting on the achievement, netizens expressed their excitement and admiration, noting the quality of ILLIT's music and acknowledging HYBE's success in nurturing talented artists. With their infectious energy and undeniable talent, ILLIT is poised to make a significant impact on the K-pop scene, setting the stage for a promising career ahead. As they continue to captivate audiences with their music, fans eagerly anticipate what the future holds for this dynamic girl group.

ILLIT dropped its first mini-album SUPER REAL ME on March 25

ILLIT, made a dazzling debut on March 25, 2023, with their first mini-album, SUPER REAL ME on March 25. Led by the energetic title track, Magnetic, the album introduces listeners to a fusion of catchy beats and captivating lyrics. The accompanying music video adds a touch of fantasy, enhancing the song's allure and drawing viewers into its mesmerizing world.

Watch the music video for ILLIT’s Magnetic here;

With lyrics delving into the excitement of having a crush and the magnetic pull of attraction, Magnetic resonates with listeners on a relatable level. The album features a total of four tracks, including My World, Midnight Fiction, and Lucky Girl Syndrome, each offering a unique sonic experience.

