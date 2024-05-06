Aavesham saw the first noticeable drop of its run in the fourth weekend as it dropped by 50 per cent from the previous week. The drop was a bit higher in Kerala where it dipped by 55 per cent. The total after the fourth weekend stands at Rs. 95 crore, it will hit Rs. 100 crore mark in the coming days.

One reason for the drop is competition from new releases, though that didn’t stop it in the previous weeks as there was some sort of competition in every week of the run. The other and more likely reason could be the rumours of the digital release on 9th May. Though there hasn’t been an official announcement on the same yet, if the rumours are true, it would mean the end of the theatrical run in Kerala effectively at the end of this week, which will be a shame.

The way Aavesham was holding, it was likely to cross the Rs. 80 crore mark in Kerala, possibly even Rs. 85 crore. The drop in the fourth weekend makes it a bit tough now as it is Rs. 9 crore short of the Rs. 80 crore. If the film releases digitally on 9th May, it could very much end below Rs. 75 crore.

It has been said earlier before as well, in a state like Kerala, where films tend to play longer, to have a four-week OTT window is not the way forward. Earlier this year, both Manjummel Boys and Premalu benefited from delayed digital releases, allowing them to extend their box office runs. Premalu grossed close to Rs. 40 crore after its fourth week, while Manjummel Boys grossed Rs. 33 crore, including their Telugu dubbed releases. Achieving this would have been challenging with an early digital release, as is typically the cas

The box office collections of Aavesham at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 36 crore (8 days)

Week Two - Rs. 30 crore

Week Three - Rs. 22.50 crore

4th Friday - Rs. 1.50 crore

4th Saturday - Rs. 2.25 crore

4th Sunday - Rs. 2.75 crore

Total - Rs. 95 crore

