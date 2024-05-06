It goes without saying that Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular and loved personalities among the audience in the television industry. Her role as Anupama has earned her widespread recognition, and she eventually became a household name. Recently, Rupali was seen stealing her fans' hearts with a sweet flying kiss in a behind-the-scenes video she shared on Instagram.

The joyful clip shows the actress shooting with a crane and enjoying her time at the Anupamaa sets. Her playful side highlights the camaraderie she shares with the crew on her show's set.

Rupali Ganguly's infectious energy at Anupamaa set

Undeniably, shooting schedules are sometimes hectic for the actors, but Rupali Ganguly knows how to add a touch of sweetness to her shooting experience. On May 5, the Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai actress dropped a clip that showed her captivating hearts with her playful side. She delighted her fans by sending a flying kiss while radiating irresistible charm.

As she is seen high up on a crane, Rupali looks extremely happy and joyous. The candid sneak peek into Anupamaa's filming process grabbed our attention, and her admirers could not stop but mention her down-to-earth nature. Rupali shared the video with the caption, "Aaj ka BTS Guess the song I m actually singing."

Look at the video here:

Rupali keeps dropping BTS pictures and videos, captivating her fans. Also, the Anupamaa fame loves dancing, and her dance videos with her co-actors often go viral. In fact, she barely misses to hop on a dance trend!

Fans react

Seeing Rupali Ganguly having a fun time with a drone and enjoying her time amidst the shooting, her fans reacted to her fun moments. A comment read, "You are so cute, Rupali." One of the admirers mentioned, "Woww.... always love to see BTS..... everytime full entertaining." Further, another one remarked, "Cuteness in overloaded my Barbie doll Rup's@rupaliganguly mam you are next level cutuuuu."

For those who are unaware, Rupali Ganguly is seen playing the lead in the drama show Anupamaa. In the last episode (May 5), Aadhya fumes with anger and loses calm on Anupama. The former tells Shruti how she doesn't like Anupama staying in their house.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, May 5: Aadhya loses calm on Anupama, decides to send her back to India