ENHYPEN to become seniors as R U Next? confirms new girl group I'LL-IT's debut in March

BELIFT LAB's newest girl group, I'LL-IT, confirmed their debut in March, adding to HYBE's roster of talent. Emerging from R U NEXT?, they aim to follow in the footsteps of ENHYPEN, raising anticipation in the K-pop scene.

By Saumya Saxena
Published on Feb 13, 2024  |  11:16 AM IST |  4K
I'LL-IT; Image Courtesy: BE:LIFT LAB
I'LL-IT; Image Courtesy: BE:LIFT LAB
Key Highlight
  • I'LL-IT confirms March debut
  • All you need to know about I'LL-IT

HYBE label BELIFT LAB has officially announced the debut date of their new girl group, I'LL-IT, set for March. Formed through the idol survival program R U NEXT? last year, the group comprises members Yuna, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha.

I’LL-IT gears up for debut in March 2024

In a highly anticipated announcement, HYBE label BELIFT LAB has officially revealed that their new girl group, I'LL-IT, is set to make their debut in March. The confirmation follows reports on February 13 KST, generating excitement among fans and the K-pop community.

With the recent successful debuts of Source Music's LE SSERAFIM and ADOR's NewJeans in 2022, the expectations for I'LL-IT are notably high. The achievements of these debutants, particularly LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans, have solidified their positions in leading the fourth-generation girl group scene, creating an atmosphere of anticipation for I'LL-IT's entry into the industry.

Notably, I'LL-IT is poised to become the second idol group under the HYBE label BELIFT LAB, following the remarkable debut of their senior group, ENHYPEN. The latter has garnered global acclaim, setting a high standard for success, and I'LL-IT is expected to follow suit, further strengthening HYBE's influence in the competitive world of K-pop. Fans are eagerly awaiting the official debut of I'LL-IT, anticipating another chapter in the label's history of introducing exceptional talent to the global stage.

Related Stories

NewJeans' Minji officially selected as the newest house ambassador for Chanel
korean
NewJeans' Minji officially selected as the newest house ambassador for Chanel
BTS and BLACKPINK are most streamed K-pop artists on Spotify
korean
BTS and BLACKPINK are most streamed K-pop artists on Spotify


Get to know I’LL-IT

I'LL-IT's inception took place through the popular idol survival program R U NEXT? last year, culminating in the selection of talented members Yuna, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha. The upcoming debut holds significant importance as it marks HYBE's third introduction of a girl group within a span of approximately 1 year and 8 months. Each member brings a unique set of qualities and talents to the group, contributing to the excitement surrounding their debut.

Advertisement

As fans eagerly await the official debut date, I'LL-IT has already established its online presence with official accounts on various platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Weverse. With the members’ diverse backgrounds and talents, I'LL-IT is poised to make a significant impact in the K-pop scene, adding to HYBE's successful lineup of idol groups.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat

ALSO READ: MAMAMOO's Hwasa marks 6th solo debut anniversary; dishes on full album release and solo tour in 2024

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Saumya Saxena

Saumya is Journalism & Mass-Communication graduate with a specialization in digital journalism. She comes with nearly a

...

Credits: BE:LIFT LAB
Advertisement

Latest Articles