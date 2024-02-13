ENHYPEN to become seniors as R U Next? confirms new girl group I'LL-IT's debut in March

HYBE label BELIFT LAB has officially announced the debut date of their new girl group, I'LL-IT, set for March. Formed through the idol survival program R U NEXT? last year, the group comprises members Yuna, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha.

I’LL-IT gears up for debut in March 2024

In a highly anticipated announcement, HYBE label BELIFT LAB has officially revealed that their new girl group, I'LL-IT, is set to make their debut in March. The confirmation follows reports on February 13 KST, generating excitement among fans and the K-pop community.

With the recent successful debuts of Source Music's LE SSERAFIM and ADOR's NewJeans in 2022, the expectations for I'LL-IT are notably high. The achievements of these debutants, particularly LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans, have solidified their positions in leading the fourth-generation girl group scene, creating an atmosphere of anticipation for I'LL-IT's entry into the industry.

Notably, I'LL-IT is poised to become the second idol group under the HYBE label BELIFT LAB, following the remarkable debut of their senior group, ENHYPEN. The latter has garnered global acclaim, setting a high standard for success, and I'LL-IT is expected to follow suit, further strengthening HYBE's influence in the competitive world of K-pop. Fans are eagerly awaiting the official debut of I'LL-IT, anticipating another chapter in the label's history of introducing exceptional talent to the global stage.

Get to know I’LL-IT

I'LL-IT's inception took place through the popular idol survival program R U NEXT? last year, culminating in the selection of talented members Yuna, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha. The upcoming debut holds significant importance as it marks HYBE's third introduction of a girl group within a span of approximately 1 year and 8 months. Each member brings a unique set of qualities and talents to the group, contributing to the excitement surrounding their debut.

As fans eagerly await the official debut date, I'LL-IT has already established its online presence with official accounts on various platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Weverse. With the members’ diverse backgrounds and talents, I'LL-IT is poised to make a significant impact in the K-pop scene, adding to HYBE's successful lineup of idol groups.

