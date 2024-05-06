Vettaiyan: Superstar Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's latest PIC from set creates buzz

Ever since it was announced that Superstar Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan would be collaborating on Vettaiyan, fans have been eagerly waiting to witness the two mammoth stars together on the big screen again.

Over the last few days, several BTS pictures from Vettaiyan have surfaced on the Internet with Amitabh Bachchan sharing some BTS moments from the sets on his personal blog. Earlier, a few of these pictures featuring the two Superstars together took the internet by storm.

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of Vettaiyan

A new picture of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of Vettaiyan has gone viral on social media. From the image shared online, both Amitabh and Rajinikanth can be seen wearing a formal outfit.

Amitabh wraps up shooting for Vettaiyan with a note of reflection

Sharing his experience shooting for Vettaiyan, Amitabh Bachchan posted a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets as he wrote, “Another day at work comes to an end and the end too of this project for me.”

Further Amitabh expressed his concerns over whether the production or director would give him another chance but shared that a request has been made. “There is a promise that the opportunity to redo and improve shall be given but let us see” he concluded.

More about Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan is an upcoming Tamil language film starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film boasts a stellar cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, Rana Daggubati, and several other talented actors. Vettaiyan has been written and directed by T.J. Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame and bankrolled by A. Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the music for the film.

Vettaiyan actor Rana Daggubati recently revealed that Vettaiyan will not be a typical Rajinikanth film and that it has much more to offer. Going by the current shooting rate, Vettaiyan can be expected to hit the big screens in late 2024.

