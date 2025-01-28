'I'm trying': BLACKPINK's Lisa reacts to hate comment criticizing her cooking skills during live broadcast

BLACKPINK’s Lisa recently went live to connect with her fans and did various activities, including singing, dancing, and cooking. However, while she was trying to bake a dish, a user commented on her cooking skills, which made her clearly upset. However, fans were quick enough to arrive and make her feel good.

On January 27, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Lisa delighted fans with a live broadcast on the DearU Bubble app. During the session, she entertained viewers by dancing to songs and sharing behind-the-scenes stories from filming her music videos. However, the highlight of the broadcast came when Lisa showcased her baking skills, preparing cookies from scratch.

While mixing the batter, a fan jokingly commented, “You definitely can’t cook.” Lisa’s playful demeanor shifted to a brief frown as she softly replied, “I’m trying.” The moment quickly sparked a wave of support, with fans flooding the chat with encouraging and positive messages to uplift her spirits.

Lisa debuted as a K-pop idol from the girl group BLACKPINK alongside Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo. The artist debuted solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she grabbed multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

Advertisement

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency. The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024, and ROCKSTAR is the first song released under the label, followed by New Woman featuring Rosalía and Moonlit Floor.

Moreover, she also performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 alongside Tyla and Cher. The artist has announced that she will be releasing her first full-length solo album, ALTER EGO, on February 7, 2025. Moreover, she is also set to release the single BORN AGAIN alongside the record, which features Doja Cat and Raye.

ALSO READ: Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young’s Melo Movie: From storyline to characters and premiere date; everything we know so far