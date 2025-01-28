Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young’s Melo Movie: From storyline to characters and premiere date; everything we know so far

Melo Movie is an upcoming South Korean series starring Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young in the leading roles. With the release of trailers and stills ahead of the show’s premiere, a glimpse of the story has been creating anticipation among fans. The plot of the show follows two individuals who develop a special relationship despite the hardships they face in life.

The show is led by a star-studded cast featuring Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young who will be playing the main characters. Choi Woo Shik takes on the role of Ko Gyeom, a passionate dreamer who finds himself surrounded by movie posters and videotapes, determined to watch every film ever made. Beginning as a minor actor, he eventually evolves into a film critic, his life taking an intriguing turn when he falls for Kim Mu Bee in a chance encounter.

Kim Mu Bee, portrayed by Park Bo Young, is a reluctant film director with a fraught relationship with cinema, stemming from her love-hate dynamic with her film-obsessed father. Her carefully constructed world is shaken when Ko Gyeom reenters her life, bringing unresolved emotions to the surface.

Lee Jun Young embodies Hong Si Jun, a self-declared genius who struggles with obscurity as an unknown composer. Jeon So Nee brings to life Son Ju A, a determined screenwriter who channels her drive from the relentless aspirations of those around her, including Ko Gyeom and Hong Si Jun.

Watch Melo Movie teaser

The plot of Melo Movie revolves around thirty-somethings navigating the uncertainties of love, dreams, and personal struggles. The romantic drama delves into the lives of individuals who, despite their traumas and insecurities, find solace and inspiration in each other, embarking on a journey of healing and self-discovery.

Penned by Lee Na Eun, the scriptwriter behind Our Beloved Summer, and directed by Oh Choong Hwan of Castaway Diva, Big Mouth, Start-Up, and Hotel Del Luna, this series is set to premiere on Netflix on February 14, 2025.

