'It was unavoidable': Former Weki Meki's Kim Do Yeon tearfully opens up on group's disbandment during her forthcoming movie's promotions

Kim Do Yeon, a former member of the now-disbanded girl group Weki Meki, recently opened up about her mixed emotions on the group’s end during an interview with K-media outlet Sports Chosun, promoting her latest film, Amoeba Girls and School Horror Stories: Anniversary of the School Opening. She plays Ji Yeon, an aspiring horror movie director in this horror-comedy film set to premiere on November 6.

Reflecting on Weki Meki’s journey, Kim Do Yeon shared that she has a lot of regrets after the disbandment of Weki Meki. She further elaborated that the other members also felt the same way. “We worked hard together, didn’t we? So while it’s disappointing, we now need to pursue our own paths,” Kim, Do Yeon, who visibly shed tears during the interview, expressed that parting ways was “unavoidable.” Despite her sadness, she explained how she finds strength in viewing this period as the "second act" of her life, adding, “I don’t want to carry this sense of regret forever; I want to gather courage and start anew happily.”

She want on to reveal that her bond with the former Weki Meki members remains strong. “Yesterday, my member Choi Yoo Jung told me some encouraging words,” she said warmly. Kim Do Yeon also told that all the members of the group came to her movie’s premiere. Kim Do Yeon added that Yoo Jung’s supportive words, including "You're the best" and "You're doing so well," gave her reassurance and a renewed sense of hope. “Hearing that support shattered my worries,” she admitted. “I began to feel hopeful about my future development, which gave me courage.”

Meanwhile, Kim Do Yeon’s role in Amoeba Girls and School Horror Stories marks a significant step in her transition from idol to actress. The film follows a group of students, including her character, as they face a terrifying night where school horror stories come to life, turning an ordinary setting into a deadly game of survival. Co-starring Son Joo Yeon, Jung Ha Dam, and Kang Sin Hee, and directed by Kim Min Ha in his feature film debut, the film combines chills with humor.

For Kim Do Yeon, this project marks her new start post-Weki Meki. While she acknowledges the weight of her past as an idol, she’s looking forward to what lies ahead, embracing the challenges with courage and the support of her friends and fans.

