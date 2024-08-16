Weki Meki officially disbands after seven years, five members exit Fantagio; Details

After seven years together, Weki Meki has officially disbanded. On August 16, Fantagio announced that the group’s activities had ended as of August 8. The agency first hinted at the disbandment plans in June.

Fantagio also announced that Ji Suyeon, Choi Yoojung, and Kim Doyeon were still in talks to renew their contracts, while the other five members—Elly, Sei, Lua, Rina, and Lucy—would be leaving the agency after their contracts expire.

In their statement, the agency first expressed sincere gratitude to all the fans who have supported Weki Meki. They then explained that after extensive and thoughtful discussions with the group, it has been decided that Weki Meki will end its official activities as of August 8, 2024. The agency also noted that they are in serious discussions with Ji Suyeon, Choi Yoojung, and Kim Doyeon to ensure the best decisions for their futures. Meanwhile, Elly, Sei, Lua, Rina, and Lucy will conclude their exclusive contracts following the end of their group activities.

Fantagio expressed sincere gratitude to Elly, Sei, Lua, Rina, and Lucy, who have shone brightly as members of Weki Meki. Although their group activities have ended, the agency is committed to supporting their future endeavors.

They encouraged fans to continue sending love and support to Elly, Sei, Lua, Rina, and Lucy, who will be showcasing new activities and different sides of themselves. The agency and Weki Meki members also thanked fans for their unwavering support and asked for continued interest and encouragement as the members embark on their new journeys.

After debuting in August 2017, Weki Meki faced periods of inactivity following their comeback in November 2021. The group originally consisted of eight members: Suyeon, Elly, Yoojung, Doyeon, Sei, Lua, Rina, and Lucy. In June, they released a final digital single, CoinciDestiny, ahead of their disbandment.

Weki Meki released their debut extended play, Weme, on August 8, 2017. The EP includes six tracks, with the lead single being I Don't Like Your Girlfriend. The album also features lyrics written by Choi Yoo Jung. A month later, a limited B Version of the EP was released physically. By November, the EP had sold over 47,000 physical copies according to the Gaon Music Chart, making it the highest-selling album by a girl group debuting in 2017.

Their last track CoinciDestiny is an electronic pop song featuring a hopeful melody and dreamy synth sounds. The track expresses the deep affection the eight Weki Meki members have for each other and their fans, celebrating their journey together as something that felt like a serendipitous twist of fate.

