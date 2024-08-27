Kim Do Yeon’s new social media update from London leaves fans wondering about her acting plans abroad; see PIC

Kim Do Yeon has recently shared a glimpse of her new life in London, sparking a wave of speculation and excitement among fans. On August 26, the former I.O.I and Weki Meki member updated her social media with snapshots from her time abroad, offering a peek into her daily routine. The photos included scenes of her enjoying a burger and coffee on her way to school, reviewing an English script, and stepping out of her London residence. Her caption, “It’s been a while since I’ve gone to school,” has led to much speculation that Kim Do Yeon may be pursuing acting studies in the UK.

Fans were quick to respond with a mix of encouragement and curiosity. Comments such as “Looks like she went to study acting” and “Are you challenging yourself with acting?” flooded her post, reflecting the growing excitement over her potential new career direction. Many fans expressed their hopes and well wishes for this new chapter in her life, eager to see what the future holds for the talented star.

In her latest post, Kim also shared a serene photo of trees under a clear sky, accompanied by the caption, “I can’t believe it’s already been two months since I came to London. Time flies.” This suggests that she has been settling into her new life in London for some time, likely preparing for a new academic term and possibly refining her acting skills.

Take a look at the post here;

Kim Do Yeon gained widespread recognition after finishing 8th on Mnet’s Produce 101 in 2016, securing her spot in the final lineup of the popular project group I.O.I. Following her time with I.O.I, she debuted in Weki Meki in 2017 alongside Choi Yoo Jung, delivering hits like I Don’t Like Your Girlfriend, La La La, and Siesta. However, after seven successful years, Weki Meki disbanded following their final activities on August 8, 2024.

Meanwhile, Kim Do Yeon’s recent activities have already positioned her as a rising talent in the acting world. She recently wrapped up filming for two upcoming movies, Amoeba Girls and School Ghost Story, both of which are set to be released soon. Amoeba Girls has already garnered attention, having been recognized as the Bucheon Discovery of the Year at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival. This accolade has only heightened expectations for Kim Do Yeon’s performance, with many eagerly awaiting her big-screen debut.

