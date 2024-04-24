Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee’s upcoming K-drama series, titled Atypical Family, is all set to release soon. The production team has released a special poster, showcasing the different characters and their unique stories. Moreover, there are a few major hints in the picture that will surely make the fans curious about the story. The plot follows a supernatural family who loses their powers due to mundane human problems of the modern world.

On April 24, 2024, the production team released a special poster for the upcoming K-drama The Atypical Family. The show stars Jang Ki Yong in the lead role, alongside Chun Woo Hee as the female lead and his romantic interest. In the poster, there are various elements added that surely hint at a bigger and deeper conspiracy at play. The story is fresh and unique, to begin with, and the added surprise elements create another layer of intrigue that draws in the audience.

Atypical Family releases new poster

In the picture, the characters are shown to be inside the building, looking through the windows. Jang Ki Yong stands on the first window with a stoic expression, but his shadow showcases a version of him who is in emotional turmoil. In the other windows, some of his family members are seen, and their shadows represent the supernatural version of them, which has been subdued with time.

However, his little sister’s shadow remains mysterious, which indicates that she might not have any powers or that they have not been discovered yet. But the main question revolves around the character whose identity is still being hidden. The character could be the villain or a savior; only time will tell.

More about Atypical Families

Directed by Jo Hyun Taek and written by Joo Hwa Mi, the story revolves around Bok Gwi Joo, who is born into a family that possesses supernatural powers. He has the ability to revisit joyful memories from his past. However, due to a devastating accident, he loses someone important in his life. The incident pushes him into depression and he ends up losing his powers. However, Do Da Hae unexpectedly becomes intertwined in his life a wave of change begins.

Apart from Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee, the cast list includes Go Doo Shim, Kim Su Hyun, Park So Yi, Ryu Abel, Oh Man Seok, and more. Scheduled for a total of 12 episodes, the show is set to release on May 4, 2024, every Saturday and Sunday.

