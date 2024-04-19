Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee starrer upcoming K-drama, The Aptypical Family, has released yet another video teaser, providing a glimpse of how the story will unfold.

In the video, Chun Woo Hee's character encounters Jang Ki Yong's family and is taken aback by the extraordinary occurrences that unfold. Nevertheless, the family, who once possessed supernatural abilities but have now lost them, firmly believes that she is the key to restoring their powers.

The Atypical Family releases new teaser video

On April 19, 2024, the production crew of the highly anticipated K-drama, The Atypical Family, unveiled a fresh trailer showcasing the moment when Chun Woo Hee encounters Kang Ji Yong's family for the very first time and is greeted warmly.

Despite the warm reception, Kang Ji Yong maintains a chilly demeanor towards her, showing no signs of fear. Subsequently, a series of peculiar events unfold, leaving Chun Woo Hee utterly shocked. Nonetheless, she is resolute in her determination to delve deeper into the family's mysteries.

More about The Atypical Family

Meanwhile, his family deals with their own modern-day problems, including insomnia, bulimia, and smartphone addiction, resulting in the gradual decline of their inherited powers. However, Do Da Hae unexpectedly becomes intertwined with Bok Gwi Joo's family. She also possesses powers, and her presence sparks a transformative journey, breathing new life into their stagnant existence. As she gets involved with the family, a wave of change begins to sweep through their lives.

Bok Gwi Joo is played by Jang Ki Yong, and it marks his first K-drama following his discharge from the military in 2022. Chun Woo Hee plays the role of Do Da Hae. The cast list also includes Go Doo Shim, Kim Su Hyun, Park So Yi, Ryu Abel, Oh Man Seok, and more. Scheduled for a total of 12 episodes, the show is set to release on May 4, 2024, every Saturday and Sunday.

