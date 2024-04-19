Queen of Tears actress Kim Ji Won accused of setting up paper company to attempt planned tax evasion; Know details

Kim Ji Won is one of the top Korean actresses currently who is captivating viewers with her lead role in the ongoing rom-com drama Queen of Tears. However, some latest allegations from netizens are endangering her public image. The actress is getting accused of committing planned tax evasion by setting up a paper company.

Kim Ji Won accused of purposely evading personal tax by setting up paper company

On April 19, multiple accusations against Kim Ji Won surfaced online. Netizens claimed to have found ‘evidence’ of her tax evasion. According to them, it was recently reported that the actress has made a 6.30 billion KRW worth home purchase in Seould’s Gangnam area. The six-story huge building is located in a posh area with high-budget real estate. This news was confirmed by the deputy manager of the real estate agency, who claimed that the contract for the purchase was closed in 2021.

Hawkeyed netizens found it suspicious and dug up further. They found some alleged reports that the company whose name was used to buy the Gangnam building is named Jiwon Entertainment Co, Ltd, an organization set up by the actress herself and where she is the only representative and staff.

Netizens dig out 'evidence' to back their accusations against Kim Ji Won

To clarify their claims, online communities then dug deeper and found some alleged ‘evidence’ showcasing that the company was set up in March 2016 and the address is registered as Kim Ji Won’s building’s 4th and 5th floor. Upon the revelation, netizens were quick to accuse her of committing planned tax evasion.

Moreover, according to them, as many companies set up a paper company to purposely avoid paying taxes, a law was created where companies can only be exempted if a purchase is made 5 years after its establishment.

The people then connected the timeline and made this allegation. Since the My Liberation Notes actress set up the paper company in 2016 and purchased the building in 2021, the tax evasion was intentionally planned.

In addition, according to some netizens, many celebrities follow this way since they can avoid personal taxes as well as take out a business loan. The reports claimed that the Queen of Tears star’s estimated loan was 55% of her purchase price.

Meanwhile, another side of opinion is also forming, where people are saying since four of the six floors of the building are rented out at the moment, she made the purchase commercially, hence her actions should be justified.

Her agency has since neither confirmed nor denied the allegations.

