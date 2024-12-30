Jun So Min set to make guest appearance on variety show Running Man one year after leaving regular cast spot

Jun So Min, the South Korean actress, was once a regular member of the South Korean variety show Running Man. She will be returning to the show as a guest for the first time after her departure. Moreover, the production team has also confirmed the news after it emerged.

On December 30, 2024, the South Korean outlet OSEN reported that Jun So Min will be making her guest appearance on the show Running Man and has also completed filming for the new episode. The production team of the show, SBS, confirmed that the actress participated in the latest recording of Running Man as a guest, with the episode initially planned for a January broadcast.

This marks the actress’ first appearance following her departure as a permanent member in November 2023. Jun So Min appeared regularly on Running Man since 2017 but she left the show, stating that she wanted to focus more on acting. The upcoming episode will feature Jun So Min alongside her Sorry Not Sorry co-star Choi Daniel, weightlifter Park Hye Jung, and judo athlete Kim Ha Yoon.

However, the representative also added that the December 29, 2024, episode had been canceled following the Jeju Air plane crash, and further cancellations might occur, leaving the exact broadcast date uncertain.

Jun So Min recently appeared in the K-drama Sorry Not Sorry, which follows the story of Ji Song I, a single woman who faces life’s challenges after being unexpectedly dumped. Struggling with part-time jobs to pay off her home loan, she moves to a new town where she pretends to be married to fit in with the local moms. Some of the other cast members include Choi Daniel, Gong Min Jung, Jang Hee Ryung, Kim Mu Jun, and more.

Advertisement

The actress also appeared in various other series such as Princess Aurora, Something About 1%, Cross, Top Star U-back, Review: Notebook of my Embarrassing Days, Birthday Letter, and Big Data Romance, among others.

ALSO READ: Bang Si Hyuk's HYBE found not guilty of workplace bullying against NewJeans' Hanni and covering up accidental death; retains top corp title